^

Sports

Gilas bows to Montenegro

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 20, 2023 | 10:00pm
Gilas bows to Montenegro
Gilas Pilipinas
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas dropped its first tuneup game in the Philippines after succumbing to a mighty Montenegro team, 102-87, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Sunday night.

Montenegro pulled away from the home team in the second half, following a fairly close first half that saw the former leading 44-42.

Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic started the second half with a 3-pointer and was seconded by another trey from Nikola Ivanovic to push Montenegro's lead to eight, 50-42.

Since then, the Montenegrins never looked back.

Montenegro led by as much as 20 points, 90-70, following a 3-pointer by Bojan Dubljevic.

Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson led Gilas, dropping 27 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

While Clarkson had a good all-around game, with five assists, two rebounds and a steal, he had eight of the 19 Gilas turnovers.

June Mar Fajardo followed suit with 19 points and three rebounds.Five Gilas players who logged minutes in the game -- RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez and big man Kai Sotto -- were scoreless.

Vucevic led Montenegro with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Dubljevic had 16 points, and guard Kendrick Perry had 15 of his own along with nine assists.

Up next for Gilas is Mexico on Monday.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guce gains, but del Rosario, 3 others exit in Wildhorse Classic

Guce gains, but del Rosario, 3 others exit in Wildhorse Classic

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Clariss Guce bounced back from a wobbly frontside finish Friday with a blistering start in the second round, coming through...
Sports
fbtw
MVP prays for successful FIBA World Cup hosting

MVP prays for successful FIBA World Cup hosting

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
In a few days, many of the best basketball stars in the planet are about to descend upon the Philippines to compete against...
Sports
fbtw
Fulham's Mitrovic joins Al Hilal for club record fee

Fulham's Mitrovic joins Al Hilal for club record fee

9 hours ago
Aleksandar Mitrovic joined the Premier League exodus to Saudi Arabia by leaving Fulham for a club record fee to join Al Hilal...
Sports
fbtw
Eala still hot, nails semis berth in W25 Aldershot

Eala still hot, nails semis berth in W25 Aldershot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Unstoppable Alex Eala bullied her way to a second straight Final Four appearance by making short work of the United States’...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas foe Dominican Republic stuns Canada behind Towns' solid game

Gilas foe Dominican Republic stuns Canada behind Towns' solid game

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Karl Anthony-Towns made a triumphant return to the Dominican Republic national team after 10 years, leading them to a 94-88...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tams stand ground vs Green Spikers for 1st V-League win

Tams stand ground vs Green Spikers for 1st V-League win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The FEU Tamaraws survived a tight five-set war against the DLSU Green Spikers, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 16-25, 17-15 to tally...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Djokovic line up all-star Cincinnati final

Alcaraz, Djokovic line up all-star Cincinnati final

5 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz saved a match point on the way to a three-set victory over Hubert Hurkacz Saturday as he lined up title clash...
Sports
fbtw
Wilcon Quezon City bound for FIBA 3x3 World Tour after ruling Chooks Quest 3.0

Wilcon Quezon City bound for FIBA 3x3 World Tour after ruling Chooks Quest 3.0

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Wilcon Quezon City booked a ticket to the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters next month with a stellar championship run in the...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena rescues a 71 but falls behind by 7

Tabuena rescues a 71 but falls behind by 7

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena lost his putting touch but clambered his way to an even par 71 and a share of 13th with...
Sports
fbtw
England, Spain pursue history in Women's World Cup final

England, Spain pursue history in Women's World Cup final

12 hours ago
History will be made at the Women's World Cup on Sunday when England and Spain clash in the final in Sydney, with both bidding...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with