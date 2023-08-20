Gilas bows to Montenegro

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas dropped its first tuneup game in the Philippines after succumbing to a mighty Montenegro team, 102-87, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Sunday night.

Montenegro pulled away from the home team in the second half, following a fairly close first half that saw the former leading 44-42.

Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic started the second half with a 3-pointer and was seconded by another trey from Nikola Ivanovic to push Montenegro's lead to eight, 50-42.

Since then, the Montenegrins never looked back.

Montenegro led by as much as 20 points, 90-70, following a 3-pointer by Bojan Dubljevic.

Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson led Gilas, dropping 27 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

While Clarkson had a good all-around game, with five assists, two rebounds and a steal, he had eight of the 19 Gilas turnovers.

June Mar Fajardo followed suit with 19 points and three rebounds.Five Gilas players who logged minutes in the game -- RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez and big man Kai Sotto -- were scoreless.

Vucevic led Montenegro with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Dubljevic had 16 points, and guard Kendrick Perry had 15 of his own along with nine assists.

Up next for Gilas is Mexico on Monday.