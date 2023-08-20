^

Eala falls short of W25 Aldershot title, loses to Aussie foe

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 20, 2023 | 7:58pm
MANILA, Philippines -- So close, yet so far.

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala came within a set of the W25 Aldershot championship in Great Britain, but Australian Destanee Aiava had other plans.

After taking the first set, 6-3, Eala came crashing down as Aiava completed the comeback, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in Great Britain Sunday night (Manila time.)

With Aiava needing just a game to clinch the title, she was able to almost blank Eala in the seventh game, 40-15.

The championship was won after Eala's return went out.

Aiava started the final set with all guns blazing, as she took a 5-0 lead early. She never looked back after.

Eala asserted her mastery in the first set, breezily winning it, 6-3.

But Aiava found her groove in the second set, leading 5-1.

Eala won three straight games to inch closer at 5-4.

But her comeback efforts went to naught after her service went out to gift the second set to the Australian.

The Filipina, who earlier won the W25 Roehampton last week, was seeded third in the tournament.

She blasted through Britain's Ranah Stoiber, Australia's Talia Gibson, America's Jenna Defalco and Britain's Katie Dunne en route to the final date against the sixth seed Aiava.

