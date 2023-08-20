Jordan Clarkson, Anta seal FIBA World Cup deal

Jordan Clarkson with Anta Philippines’ JP Paglinawan (in white), Mikko Abello (in grey) and Mais Cruz (in black).

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Clarkson will be decked out in Anta footwear this coming 2023 FIBA World Cup, the brand announced on Sunday.

Anta Philippines, whose previous global ambassadors include boxing great Manny Pacquiao, inked the deal with the Utah Jazz star on Saturday in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

“The FIBA World Cup is arguably one of the top basketball tournaments in the world. To have one of the top players in the world showcase Anta at the highest level of competition reinforces our confidence that our brand produces the best basketball product in the market right now,” said Anta Group Philippines general manager JP Paglinawan.

Of note, Anta Philippines will also be hosting NBA stars Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney’s Manila tour next week, as the FIBA World Cup commences.

Also among Anta athletes in the NBA is Charlotte Hornets’ Gordon Hayward.

According to Anta Philippines, they are also in talks with Clarkson for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

Clarkson is in the middle of World Cup preparations for Gilas before they make their opener on Friday, August 25, against the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena.