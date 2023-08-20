Undefeated Carl Jammes Martin eyes big bouts in US

Scores were 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92 all for the Hingyon, Ifugao-born Carl Jammes Martin.

MANILA, Philippines -- Unbeaten superbantamweight prospect Carl Jammes Martin can now look forward to more meaningful fights.

The 24-year-old Martin scored a lopsided 10-round decision win over Oscar Duge of Tanzania Saturday in Sucat, Paranaque.

Martin toyed with his sturdy but outclassed foe to end an eight-month hiatus after suffering a rib injury early this year.

Scores were 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92 all for the unbeaten boxer from Hingyon, Ifugao.

"I really tried to go for a knockout but he was quite good with his counter shots so I had to be wary about it and be defensive from time to time," said Martin who now has a 22-0 record, 17 via knockout.

The 26-year-old Duge, who never suffered a knockout defeat in his seven-year career, fell to 11-6-2 with 4 KOs.

After the fight, Martin revealed about his camp's plans to send him to the United States and battle tougher foes in an attempt to enhance his chances of fighting for the world crown.

Martin is currently rated No. 4 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) superbantamweight rankings and No. 8 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).