^

Sports

Undefeated Carl Jammes Martin eyes big bouts in US

Philstar.com
August 20, 2023 | 7:01pm
Undefeated Carl Jammes Martin eyes big bouts in US
Scores were 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92 all for the Hingyon, Ifugao-born Carl Jammes Martin.

MANILA, Philippines -- Unbeaten superbantamweight prospect Carl Jammes Martin can now look forward to more meaningful fights. 

The 24-year-old Martin scored a lopsided 10-round decision win over Oscar Duge of Tanzania Saturday in Sucat, Paranaque.

Martin toyed with his sturdy but outclassed foe to end an eight-month hiatus after suffering a rib injury early this year.

Scores were 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92 all for the unbeaten boxer from Hingyon, Ifugao.

"I really tried to go for a knockout but he was quite good with his counter shots so I had to be wary about it and be defensive from time to time," said Martin who now has a 22-0 record, 17 via knockout.

The 26-year-old Duge, who never suffered a knockout defeat in his seven-year career, fell to 11-6-2 with 4 KOs.

After the fight, Martin revealed about his camp's plans to send him to the United States and battle tougher foes in an attempt to enhance his chances of fighting for the world crown.

Martin is currently rated No. 4 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) superbantamweight rankings and No. 8 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

vuukle comment

BOXING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vucevic can&rsquo;t wait to face Clarkson

Vucevic can’t wait to face Clarkson

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Montenegro, a tall squad from Europe bannered by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, is the early bird among the 15 foreign...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas foe Dominican Republic stuns Canada behind Towns' solid game

Gilas foe Dominican Republic stuns Canada behind Towns' solid game

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Karl Anthony-Towns made a triumphant return to the Dominican Republic national team after 10 years, leading them to a 94-88...
Sports
fbtw
MVP prays for successful FIBA World Cup hosting

MVP prays for successful FIBA World Cup hosting

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
In a few days, many of the best basketball stars in the planet are about to descend upon the Philippines to compete against...
Sports
fbtw
Chot cites Gilas ball movement, defense in confidence-boosting win vs Ivory Coast

Chot cites Gilas ball movement, defense in confidence-boosting win vs Ivory Coast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes lauded the team’s defense and ball movement in their 85-62 victory against Ivory...
Sports
fbtw
England, Spain pursue history in Women's World Cup final

England, Spain pursue history in Women's World Cup final

9 hours ago
History will be made at the Women's World Cup on Sunday when England and Spain clash in the final in Sydney, with both bidding...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alcaraz, Djokovic line up all-star Cincinnati final

Alcaraz, Djokovic line up all-star Cincinnati final

2 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz saved a match point on the way to a three-set victory over Hubert Hurkacz Saturday as he lined up title clash...
Sports
fbtw
Wilcon Quezon City bound for FIBA 3x3 World Tour after ruling Chooks Quest 3.0

Wilcon Quezon City bound for FIBA 3x3 World Tour after ruling Chooks Quest 3.0

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Wilcon Quezon City booked a ticket to the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters next month with a stellar championship run in the...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena rescues a 71 but falls behind by 7

Tabuena rescues a 71 but falls behind by 7

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena lost his putting touch but clambered his way to an even par 71 and a share of 13th with...
Sports
fbtw
Guce gains, but del Rosario, 3 others exit in Wildhorse Classic

Guce gains, but del Rosario, 3 others exit in Wildhorse Classic

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Clariss Guce bounced back from a wobbly frontside finish Friday with a blistering start in the second round, coming through...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with