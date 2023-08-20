^

Tams stand ground vs Green Spikers for 1st V-League win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 20, 2023 | 6:15pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The FEU Tamaraws survived a tight five-set war against the DLSU Green Spikers, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 16-25, 17-15 to tally their first win in the V-League at the Paco Arena in Manila on Sunday.

La Salle was leading 13-9 in the fifth and final set.

But the game went down the wire as the Tamaraws took the lead late following a big run.

La Salle, however, tied the game at 15 as they traded points with FEU, led by Vince Maglinao.

But Zhydryx Saavedra of FEU retaliated with a kill to give the Tamaraws the advantage, 16-15.

A down-the-line attack by Saavedra finished the game.

Saavedra led the Tamaraws with 25 points in the game followed by Andrew Delicana with 16.

National team member Noel Kampton led La Salle with 20 points while Maglinao tallied 17.

FEU head coach Ed Orcullo said that the five-set victory is a “test of character for the players.”

Meanwhile, the Ateneo Blue Eagles won over Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC,) 23-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-16 also on Sunday.

Jian Salarzon of Ateneo led the way with 18 points, followed by Amil Pacinio Jr. and Kennedy Batas, who both scored 13 points.

EAC, meanwhile, was led by Ervin Osabel with 14 points.

