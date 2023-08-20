^

Wilcon Quezon City bound for FIBA 3x3 World Tour after ruling Chooks Quest 3.0

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 20, 2023 | 4:03pm
Wilcon Quezon City bound for FIBA 3x3 World Tour after ruling Chooks Quest 3.0

MANILA, Philippines -- Wilcon Quezon City booked a ticket to the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters next month with a stellar championship run in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Quest 3.0 over the weekend at the Ayala Malls Solenad in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Local aces Keith Datu, Yutien Andrada and Terence Tumalip with Spanish import Jose Blazquez joined forces in Wilcon’s surprising run capped by a 19-15 win over Pasig Banh Mi Kitchen in the finale.

“Honestly, we didn’t expect anything. We just wanted to give our best in this kind of competition. And then si God, bahala na kung anong results. We’re really blessed na maganda naging results namin dito sa tournament na ito,” said Wilcon Depot 3x3 mentor Anton Altamirano.

More than the championship and a ticket to the Chooks-to-Go Cebu Masters though, Wilcon cherished a golden experience to help the country gain more points for the Paris Olympics through the top-level 3x3 tourney hosted by Chooks.

“Malaking bagay ito kasi qualifier ito sa World Tour (Cebu Masters). Malaking tulong ito sa bansa natin. We join high-level 3x3 tournaments para makakuha tayo ng ranking points sa bansa natin,” added Altamirano.

Wilcon topped Pool A with convincing wins over Botolan Th3rd Floor, led by celebrity-athlete Gerald Anderson, 21-13, Pasig Banh Mi Kitchen, 21-11 and Taguig Happy Hotels, 21-10, for a slot in the semifinals.

But it met strong resistance from Pool B second placer Makati MNL Kingpin before Datu came to the rescue with a booming deuce for Wilcon’s thrilling 22-20 win.

Wilcon then just stamped its class, 19-15, in the finals against Pasig Banh Mi Kitchen that stunned Pool B No. 1 Manila CHOOKS! bannered by the country’s top 3x3 player Mac Tallo with a 21-14 semis win highlighted by a 16-1 closeout from a massive 5-13 deficit.

Wilcon is the seventh team to qualify in the 14-club Cebu Masters, a level-10 3x3 tourney, that will also have a Chooks-To-Go squad as the country’s representative.

The Cebu Masters is part of the 13-city FIBA 3x3 World Tour on September 23-24 after the successful staging of the Manila Masters last summer in Makati.

