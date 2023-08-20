Tabuena rescues a 71 but falls behind by 7

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena lost his putting touch but clambered his way to an even par 71 and a share of 13th with former major champion Graeme McDowell and Ryder Cup veteran Ian Poulter in the third round of the International Series England in United Kingdom Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

American Andy Ogletree also wrestled with his putter all day but hit 17 greens on his way to a 67 as the Asian Tour Order of Merit frontrunner took command of the $2 million championship at 204.

South African Neil Schietekat bettered Ogletree’s output with a 66 and grabbed second spot at 205 while Aussie Matt Jones, Abraham Ancer of Mexico and Spain’s David Puig shot 67, 69 and 70, respectively, for joint third at 206, setting the stage for a wild finish at the par-71 Close House Colt course.

Tabuena, who kept himself in strong contention with a second straight 70 anchored on an impressive 25-putt showing Friday, made 32 putts in the pivotal round and finished with two birdies against the same number of bogeys as he assembled a 211, now seven shots off the pace.

Currently behind Ogletree in the OOM race, Tabuena stayed in the hunt with a 35 at the front marked by two scrambling pars.

But he failed to get up-and-down on the 10th, one-putted for par on the next and holed out with a three-putt par on No. 12.

The DGC Open winner in India last March, who hit all but one fairway and missed five greens, also bogeyed No. 15 but birdied the closing par-3 hole for a 71.

McDowell, the 2010 US Open champion, also shot a 71 while playing with the ICTSI-backed ace, while Poulter made a 72 and James Piot of the US limped with a 74 for a share of 13th.

Tabuena will slug it out with McDowell again with Poulter joining them in 11:30 a.m. flight.

Angelo Que, on the other hand, made a 75 as the three-time Asian Tour winner tumbled to a share of 61st in a surviving field of 76 at 219.

He birdied the first two par-5s but finished with six bogeys, including two on three-putt miscues.