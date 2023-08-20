^

Guce gains, but del Rosario, 3 others exit in Wildhorse Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 20, 2023 | 1:47pm
Clariss Guce
MANILA, Philippines -- Clariss Guce bounced back from a wobbly frontside finish Friday with a blistering start in the second round, coming through with a 68 to improve to joint 13th in the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic in Pendleton, Oregon Saturday (Friday, Manila time).

Though she remained too far behind a solid Chinese Xiaowen Yin, who posted a second 66 to pull away, Guce’s big rebound from a bogey-double bogey-par finish in the first round revived hopes for a Top 10 finish for the US-based Filipina, who started out at tied 20th with Pauline del Rosario and a slew of others following a scrambling 72.

The two-time Epson Tour winner bucked windy conditions and birdied four of the first seven holes, added another on the par-5 13th but missed joining four others at ninth with a bogey on No. 17.

Guce actually struggled off the mound, hitting just seven fairways while going out of regulation six times. But she finished with 28 putts, including two sand saves.

With a 140 aggregate, Guce gained a share of 13th but lay eight shots off Yin, who shot eight birdies against two bogeys and whose 132 total netted her a three-stroke lead over American Alana Uriell, who assembled a 135, also after matching the leader’s six-under card in solid fashion spiked by a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 1.

Del Rosario, meanwhile, wavered in tough conditions and missed the cut by one on a three-bogey, one-birdie card for a 74 and a 146. 

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker hit just six fairways, missed six greens and wound up with 32 putts.

Meanwhile, Samantha Bruce fought back from a 77 with a 71-148 but fell short by three, Abby Arevalo turned in a second 77 for a 154 and Chanelle Avaricio carded a 76 after a 79 for a 155 as they likewise bowed out of the final round play in the 54-hole, $200,000 tournament.

