Gilas tests mettle vs Vucevic-led Montenegro

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 20, 2023 | 9:52am
Gilas Pilipinas
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas is gearing for another tune-up game on Sunday, this time against a strong Montenegro team.

Gilas will be facing the No. 18-ranked basketball team in the world, which is spearheaded by offensive-minded big man Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls.

National team head coach Chot Reyes said that Montenegro would be able to teach them a lot, especially since they are a strong team.

“Montenegro, that is a very different team, that is strong. [They are playing] European style. Vucevic is there, a bonafide NBA starter for his team, and some others,” Reyes, as quoted by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, said in Filipino.

“In this game, we will really be facing a battle. But, we’ll see,” he added.

Gilas won its first tune-up game on Friday night at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City against Ivory Coast, 85-62.

“We are looking to play better in the Montenegro game than we did [Friday.]”

After its game against the Montenegrins, the Nationals will be facing Mexico in another friendly on August 21.

This is four days before the tip off of the FIBA World Cup against the Dominican Republic on August 25.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast head coach Dejan Prokic said that he is upbeat on the chances of Gilas against Angola in the World Cup.

The Philippines, Angola, Italy and the Dominican Republic are in the same group in the basketball meet.

The SBP earlier said the Nationals are eyeing to win at least two games in the World Cup as they are trying to advance to the next round.

“The Philippines is a very good team, [Jordan] Clarkson is an exceptional player,” Prokic said.

“They have a very good coach, they used what they have, they’re quite bigger than us and today they used it a lot. So I think Angola should not be a question,” he added.

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

CHOT REYES

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS PILIPINAS
