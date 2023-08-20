Eala bests Britain's Dunne, enters W25 Aldershot finals

Alex Eala during her stint in the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala has another opportunity for the gold.

The Filipina tennis ace is off to an opportunity to take home back-to-back titles in Great Britain after enduring a grueling three-setter against local bet Katy Dunne, 1-6, 7-6(4,) 6-3, in the semifinal round of the W25 Aldershot Saturday night (Manila time).

Eala was down 0-2 in the third set but managed to pull off big stops as she steamrolled into the finals.

Leading 5-3 and with the game tied at 30 following an Eala shot that went short, Dunne’s return off an Eala hit went straight to the net.

Eala then finished the set and the game with a service ace.

Dunne, visibly irate, almost threw her racket away, but just left it on the court.

Dunne was poised to upset the Filipina tennister, who came off as the champion of the W25 Roehampton in Great Britain last weekend, after dominating her in the first set, 6-1.

The British tennis star actually led the second set, 5-3, but Eala showed resilience as she tied it at 5-5.

Dunne took the next set, but Eala was able to tie it once again after the British bet’s return went out.

Eala later won the tiebreak, 7-6 (4) after a service ace.

The No. 3 seed of the tournament, Eala will be facing Australia’s Destanee Aiava in the finals of the W25 Aldershot.

In the W25 Roehampton, the Filipina was able to defeat the Australian in three sets. The two met in the round of 16 in the W25 Roehampton tournament.

They were also partners in the W25 Roehampton doubles’ division.

However, Aiava was able to defeat Eala in the W25+H Tauste-Zaragoza tournament back in June, in two sets.