Choco Mucho edges Japanese squad to open International Women’s Volleyball Cup stint

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 19, 2023 | 7:08pm
Maddie Madayag
PVL

MANILA, Philippines -- The Choco Mucho Flying Titans kicked off their VTV International Women’s Volleyball Cup on a triumphant note after defeating Japan’s Kansai University, 25-17, 25-23, 19-25, in Vietnam Saturday afternoon.

The Japanese team, down 10-16, cut the lead to a single point late in the fourth set, 22-23, following a down-the-line kill.

However, following a timeout, the Philippines was able to garner just enough to finally finish the game after a kill by Caitlyn Viray and a block by Maddie Madayag, 25-22.

Choco Mucho started the game strong, taking the first set off a kill by Des Cheng.

Kansai University then responded in the second set, putting up an early a 12-8.

But the Flying Titans stormed back off the stellar play of Sisi Rondina, and they eventually took the lead.

Choco Mucho was at set point following a Kat Tolentino hit that was initially called out. But after a review, it was declared a block touch.

But Kansai was able to get two straight points to pressure on the Philippine team.

A Tolentino kill ended the second set.Kansai was able to get the third set as errors piled up for Choco Mucho.

A service error from the usually steady Regina Arocha gave the third set to the Japanese team.

Choco Mucho will be facing hometown team Vietnam 1 next on Sunday.

CHOCO MUCHO

VOLLEYBALL
