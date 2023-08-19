Tabuena stays in hunt with 2nd 70

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena flashed superb putting to produce a second straight one-under par 71, keeping Spain’s David Puig and Jason Kokrak of the US within sight halfway through the International Series England in United Kingdom Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Tabuena shot three birdies against two bogeys but spiked his 36-34 round with eight one-putts to save pars for a 140 aggregate that kept him at joint 16th, just four strokes off the joint leaders heading to the weekend play of the $2 million event of the Asian Tour and the lucrative International Series.

He actually had a three-putt miscue on No. 17 but the ICTSI-backed ace, No. 2 in the current Asian Tour Order of Merit derby, finished with 25 putts, a seven-putt improvement from his first round 33-37.

Angelo Que, however, failed to match his compatriot’s output, ending up with a 74 after bogeying two of the last three holes at the front of the par-71 Close House’s Colt layout.

Que, who also opened with a 70, finished with a decent 29-putt showing as he bounced back strong from a three-bogey skid after five holes at the back with five birdies in the next seven holes.

But after three straight pars, the three-time Asian Tour winner bogeyed Nos. 7 and 9 on missed green mishaps for a 36-38, He fell to joint 54th at 144 but made the cut at 145.

Lloyd Go, however, failed to advance with a 77 after a 71 and wound up at tied 99th at 148.

Puig rode on a five-birdie frontside splurge to shoot a 66 and catch Kokrak, who shot a 69, at the helm at 136, one stroke ahead of Andy Ogletree of the US, Jack Thompson of Australia, Mexican Abraham Ancer and American James Piot.

Ogletree put in the day’s best of 65 while Thompson, Ancer and Piot all fired 67s for 137s.