^

Sports

Tabuena stays in hunt with 2nd 70

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 19, 2023 | 5:26pm
Tabuena stays in hunt with 2nd 70
Miguel Tabuena strung up a pair of 33s in another low-scoring day at the Damai Golf and Country Club but failed to threaten for the crown as Dodt put up a sizzling charge of 64 to rally from joint fifth and tie Lee, who carded a 70, at 264.
File

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena flashed superb putting to produce a second straight one-under par 71, keeping Spain’s David Puig and Jason Kokrak of the US within sight halfway through the International Series England in United Kingdom Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Tabuena shot three birdies against two bogeys but spiked his 36-34 round with eight one-putts to save pars for a 140 aggregate that kept him at joint 16th, just four strokes off the joint leaders heading to the weekend play of the $2 million event of the Asian Tour and the lucrative International Series.

He actually had a three-putt miscue on No. 17 but the ICTSI-backed ace, No. 2 in the current Asian Tour Order of Merit derby, finished with 25 putts, a seven-putt improvement from his first round 33-37.

Angelo Que, however, failed to match his compatriot’s output, ending up with a 74 after bogeying two of the last three holes at the front of the par-71 Close House’s Colt layout.

Que, who also opened with a 70, finished with a decent 29-putt showing as he bounced back strong from a three-bogey skid after five holes at the back with five birdies in the next seven holes.

But after three straight pars, the three-time Asian Tour winner bogeyed Nos. 7 and 9 on missed green mishaps for a 36-38, He fell to joint 54th at 144 but made the cut at 145.

Lloyd Go, however, failed to advance with a 77 after a 71 and wound up at tied 99th at 148.

Puig rode on a five-birdie frontside splurge to shoot a 66 and catch Kokrak, who shot a 69, at the helm at 136, one stroke ahead of Andy Ogletree of the US, Jack Thompson of Australia, Mexican Abraham Ancer and American James Piot.

Ogletree put in the day’s best of 65 while Thompson, Ancer and Piot all fired 67s for 137s.

vuukle comment

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas erupts in 4th period to rout Ivory Coast

Gilas erupts in 4th period to rout Ivory Coast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas handily won its closed-door tuneup against Ivory Coast, 85-62, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas foe Dominican Republic stuns Canada behind Towns' solid game

Gilas foe Dominican Republic stuns Canada behind Towns' solid game

By Alder Almo | 9 hours ago
Karl Anthony-Towns made a triumphant return to the Dominican Republic national team after 10 years, leading them to a 94-88...
Sports
fbtw
Defensive intensity to make up for Gilas&rsquo; lack of height, says Pingris

Defensive intensity to make up for Gilas’ lack of height, says Pingris

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Philippine team’s best bet in overcoming height difference against the taller squads in the FIBA World Cup is their...
Sports
fbtw
Tagle leads hot assault on national junior marks

Tagle leads hot assault on national junior marks

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Dumaguete’s Naina Dominique Tagle brought her record-breaking spree from the Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City a few...
Sports
fbtw

A time to cheer

By Bill Velasco | 18 hours ago
The time has come. Less than a week before the FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sun Life charity 3x3 tilt aims to raise funds for community basketball, fitness

Sun Life charity 3x3 tilt aims to raise funds for community basketball, fitness

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
In a bid to use sports to elevate communities, Sun Life Financial Philippines on Friday launched a 3x3 basketball challenge...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena eyes to become World No. 2 anew as Athletics Championships fires off

Obiena eyes to become World No. 2 anew as Athletics Championships fires off

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Asian pole-vault king EJ Obiena aims to reclaim his World No. 2 ranking even as hurdlers Eric Cray and Robyn Brown eye Paris...
Sports
fbtw
Rockets' Landale out of Australia's basketball World Cup campaign

Rockets' Landale out of Australia's basketball World Cup campaign

3 hours ago
Australia's basketball World Cup hopes suffered a setback Saturday with the Houston Rockets' Jock Landale ruled out with a...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic eases past Fritz to join Alcaraz in Cincinnati semi-finals

Djokovic eases past Fritz to join Alcaraz in Cincinnati semi-finals

5 hours ago
Novak Djokovic crushed Taylor Fritz while Carlos Alcaraz had to push hard to get past Max Purcell Friday as the top two seeds...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with