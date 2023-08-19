Petron Gazz acquires Barbon

MANILA, Philippines -- The Petro Gazz Angels just got a needed defensive boost.

Ahead of the upcoming PVL season, libero Babylove Barbon has joined Petro Gazz.

Barbon, a former UST Golden Tigress, spent a season with the Foton Tornadoes before reaching a deal with the Angels.

She was a former beach volleyball player for UST before taking her talents to the indoor volleyball scene with Foton last conference.

“Your defensive skills are set to shine. Let us rock the game together!” Petro Gazz said on X (formerly Twitter.)

Welcome to the Angels den, Blove Barbon!



Your defensive skills are set to shine. Let's rock the game together! #GazzedUp #Refueled2023 pic.twitter.com/qIY4hqvZIz — Petro Gazz Angels (@PetroGazzAngels) August 19, 2023

Barbon’s defense will be a good boost for the Angels, with the All-Filipino conference slated to start in October.

Barbon joins Cienne Cruz and Jellie Tempiatura as liberos of the team.

Petro Gazz finished ninth in the 13-team 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.