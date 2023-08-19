^

Petron Gazz acquires Barbon

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 19, 2023 | 4:54pm
Petron Gazz acquires Barbon
Babylove Barbon joins Petro Gazz
X / Petro Gazz Angels

MANILA, Philippines -- The Petro Gazz Angels just got a needed defensive boost.

Ahead of the upcoming PVL season, libero Babylove Barbon has joined Petro Gazz.

Barbon, a former UST Golden Tigress, spent a season with the Foton Tornadoes before reaching a deal with the Angels.

She was a former beach volleyball player for UST before taking her talents to the indoor volleyball scene with Foton last conference.

“Your defensive skills are set to shine. Let us rock the game together!” Petro Gazz said on X (formerly Twitter.)

Barbon’s defense will be a good boost for the Angels, with the All-Filipino conference slated to start in October.

Barbon joins Cienne Cruz and Jellie Tempiatura as liberos of the team.

Petro Gazz finished ninth in the 13-team 2023 PVL Invitational Conference. 

