^

Sports

Wild finishes drop Del Rosario, Guce in Wildhorse Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 19, 2023 | 3:51pm
Wild finishes drop Del Rosario, Guce in Wildhorse Classic
Pauline Del Rosario
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines -- Pauline del Rosario endured a topsy-turvy round of four birdies against the same number of bogeys as she matched par-72 and stood six strokes off Chinese Xiaowen Yin at the start of the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic in Pendleton, Oregon Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Recovering strong from after every miscue, del Rosario ran out of holes trying to pull off a late rebound after dropping another stroke on the 17th of the Wildhorse layout as she settled for a pair of 36s and a share of 20th with 14 others, including Clariss Guce.

Del Rosario, who tied for 44th in last week’s Four Winds Invitational, banked on her power to get going, birdying the first two par-5s (Nos. 3 and 5) to negate an opening hole mishap. 

She failed to get up-and-down on No. 7 and yielded another shot on the 10th but birdied the third long hole (No. 11) and struck a solid tee-shot on the par-3 next for another birdie and a one-under card.

But the power-hitting shotmaker, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, missed completing her domination of the long holes after holing out with a regulation par on No. 13 and fell off the Top 10 with another bogey on the 17th.Del Rosario hit eight fairways on a 270-yard driving norm, missed five greens and finished with 31 putts.

Guce, on the other hand, was in control of her game in a solid backside start of three birdies in the first four holes but after missing a couple of chances in the next seven, the two-time Epson Tour winner floundered at the finish, bogeying No. 7 and dropping two strokes on the par-3 eighth for a 39-33 card.

Abby Arevalo and Samantha Bruce, meanwhile, made a pair of 77s while Chanelle Avaricio groped for a 79 as they stood on the brink of elimination in the 54-hole tournament offering a total prize fund of $200,000.

Yin, meanwhile, made it look easy with a 66 marked by a five-birdie binge from No. 11 as she took a one-stroke lead over American Katherine Smith, who fired a 67, while Malaysian Ashley Lau, Alana Uriell of the US and Thai Keera Foocharoen matched 69s to make it a crowded leaderboard.

Over in Northern Ireland, Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan skied to a pair of 79s at different courses and missed the cut in the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Antrim, also Friday.

Just four strokes off the pace after 18 holes of the LPGA Tour event at the par-73 the Castlerock Golf Club, Ardina found the par-72 Galgorm Castle layout a lot tougher, limping with five bogeys and a double bogey with no birdie to show in a 38-41 round.

With a 152 total, she missed the 60-and-ties cut by two.

Pagdanganan, who carded a 74 at Galgorm, bombed out with a 40-39 at Castlerock on a six-bogey, one double bogey card that also featured two birdies as the big-hitting Filipina wound up with a 153.

Ardina and Pagdanganan, however, hope to rebound in next week’s CPKC Women’s Open, another LPGA tournament, in Vancouver, Canada where ICTSI stablemate Yuka Saso is also seeing action after failing to advance in the season’s final major, the AIG Women’s Open last week.

Meanwhile, American Marissa Steen shot a one-under 72 at Castlerock to seize the lead at 142, one shot ahead of Germany’s Esther Henseleit, who pooled a 143 after a 71, also at Castlerock, with Olivia Cowan, also from Germany, likewise firing a 72 at Castlerock to tie Ryann O’Toole of the US (73), England’s Gabriella Cowley (75) and Swiss Kim Metraux (75) at 144.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

CLARISS GUCE

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas erupts in 4th period to rout Ivory Coast

Gilas erupts in 4th period to rout Ivory Coast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas handily won its closed-door tuneup against Ivory Coast, 85-62, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas foe Dominican Republic stuns Canada behind Towns' solid game

Gilas foe Dominican Republic stuns Canada behind Towns' solid game

By Alder Almo | 7 hours ago
Karl Anthony-Towns made a triumphant return to the Dominican Republic national team after 10 years, leading them to a 94-88...
Sports
fbtw
Defensive intensity to make up for Gilas&rsquo; lack of height, says Pingris

Defensive intensity to make up for Gilas’ lack of height, says Pingris

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Philippine team’s best bet in overcoming height difference against the taller squads in the FIBA World Cup is their...
Sports
fbtw

A time to cheer

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
The time has come. Less than a week before the FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Tagle leads hot assault on national junior marks

Tagle leads hot assault on national junior marks

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Dumaguete’s Naina Dominique Tagle brought her record-breaking spree from the Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City a few...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chot cites Gilas ball movement, defense in confidence-boosting win vs Ivory Coast

Chot cites Gilas ball movement, defense in confidence-boosting win vs Ivory Coast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes lauded the team’s defense and ball movement in their 85-62 victory against Ivory...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic eases past Fritz to join Alcaraz in Cincinnati semi-finals

Djokovic eases past Fritz to join Alcaraz in Cincinnati semi-finals

4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic crushed Taylor Fritz while Carlos Alcaraz had to push hard to get past Max Purcell Friday as the top two seeds...
Sports
fbtw
Riot Games' Teamfight Tactics Mobile announces pre-registration

Riot Games' Teamfight Tactics Mobile announces pre-registration

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
After regaining publishing rights for Teamfight Tactics PC at the start of the year, Riot Games has announced that pre-registration...
Sports
fbtw
1st PCAP Inter-Commercial Chess Tournament kicks off with OTB tournament at Estancia

1st PCAP Inter-Commercial Chess Tournament kicks off with OTB tournament at Estancia

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
The first ever Inter-Commercial Chess Tournament by the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines begins with an over-the-board...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with