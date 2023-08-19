Wild finishes drop Del Rosario, Guce in Wildhorse Classic

MANILA, Philippines -- Pauline del Rosario endured a topsy-turvy round of four birdies against the same number of bogeys as she matched par-72 and stood six strokes off Chinese Xiaowen Yin at the start of the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic in Pendleton, Oregon Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Recovering strong from after every miscue, del Rosario ran out of holes trying to pull off a late rebound after dropping another stroke on the 17th of the Wildhorse layout as she settled for a pair of 36s and a share of 20th with 14 others, including Clariss Guce.

Del Rosario, who tied for 44th in last week’s Four Winds Invitational, banked on her power to get going, birdying the first two par-5s (Nos. 3 and 5) to negate an opening hole mishap.

She failed to get up-and-down on No. 7 and yielded another shot on the 10th but birdied the third long hole (No. 11) and struck a solid tee-shot on the par-3 next for another birdie and a one-under card.

But the power-hitting shotmaker, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, missed completing her domination of the long holes after holing out with a regulation par on No. 13 and fell off the Top 10 with another bogey on the 17th.Del Rosario hit eight fairways on a 270-yard driving norm, missed five greens and finished with 31 putts.

Guce, on the other hand, was in control of her game in a solid backside start of three birdies in the first four holes but after missing a couple of chances in the next seven, the two-time Epson Tour winner floundered at the finish, bogeying No. 7 and dropping two strokes on the par-3 eighth for a 39-33 card.

Abby Arevalo and Samantha Bruce, meanwhile, made a pair of 77s while Chanelle Avaricio groped for a 79 as they stood on the brink of elimination in the 54-hole tournament offering a total prize fund of $200,000.

Yin, meanwhile, made it look easy with a 66 marked by a five-birdie binge from No. 11 as she took a one-stroke lead over American Katherine Smith, who fired a 67, while Malaysian Ashley Lau, Alana Uriell of the US and Thai Keera Foocharoen matched 69s to make it a crowded leaderboard.

Over in Northern Ireland, Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan skied to a pair of 79s at different courses and missed the cut in the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Antrim, also Friday.

Just four strokes off the pace after 18 holes of the LPGA Tour event at the par-73 the Castlerock Golf Club, Ardina found the par-72 Galgorm Castle layout a lot tougher, limping with five bogeys and a double bogey with no birdie to show in a 38-41 round.

With a 152 total, she missed the 60-and-ties cut by two.

Pagdanganan, who carded a 74 at Galgorm, bombed out with a 40-39 at Castlerock on a six-bogey, one double bogey card that also featured two birdies as the big-hitting Filipina wound up with a 153.

Ardina and Pagdanganan, however, hope to rebound in next week’s CPKC Women’s Open, another LPGA tournament, in Vancouver, Canada where ICTSI stablemate Yuka Saso is also seeing action after failing to advance in the season’s final major, the AIG Women’s Open last week.

Meanwhile, American Marissa Steen shot a one-under 72 at Castlerock to seize the lead at 142, one shot ahead of Germany’s Esther Henseleit, who pooled a 143 after a 71, also at Castlerock, with Olivia Cowan, also from Germany, likewise firing a 72 at Castlerock to tie Ryann O’Toole of the US (73), England’s Gabriella Cowley (75) and Swiss Kim Metraux (75) at 144.