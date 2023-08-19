^

Obiena eyes to become World No. 2 anew as Athletics Championships fires off

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 19, 2023 | 2:40pm
Obiena eyes to become World No. 2 anew as Athletics Championships fires off
EJ Obiena
MANILA, Philippines -- Asian pole-vault king EJ Obiena aims to reclaim his World No. 2 ranking even as hurdlers Eric Cray and Robyn Brown eye Paris Olympics qualification in the World Athletics Championships that unfolded Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.

Obiena vaulted to No. 2 a year ago but dropped back to No. 3 in the recent rankings behind World record holder and Olympic champion Armand Duplantis and American Christopher Nilsen.

The Asian record-holder from the Philippines, however, should still come in motivated as he had already proven his worth having already secured a Paris Games spot, emerged as the first Asian to breach the mythical six-meter mark and have placed better than the mighty Duplantis himself not just once, but twice.

One other reason that should fuel Obiena’s fire is desire to improve on the historic bronze he captured in last year’s edition in Eugene, Oregon.

The men’s pole vault finale is set Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cray wades into battle in the men’s 400m hurdles today while Brown sees action in the women’s side of the same event Monday.

Cray is eying to meet the qualifying standard of 48.70 seconds while Brown, who made it through here following her Asian Championships conquest in Bangkok, Thailand, would need to match or eclipse 54.85.

