Chot cites Gilas ball movement, defense in confidence-boosting win vs Ivory Coast

Gilas Pilipinas with the Ivory Coast basketball team, after their tuneup game Friday night.

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes lauded the team’s defense and ball movement in their 85-62 victory against Ivory Coast on Friday night at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, while acknowledging that there are “some kinks” that still need to be fixed.

It is the first time Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto and Scottie Thompson were able to join a tune-up game at the same time, since Sotto and Thompson earlier suffered from injuries.

In an interview posted by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on its Facebook page, Reyes said that the team showed promise.

“For the first time for us to play with Jordan, Kai and Scottie with the team, obviously, [we] still [have] some kinks in the offense. We had 18 turnovers, and that is something we have to address,” the coach said.

“I thought we shared the ball very well, we showed a lot of great intention in moving the ball and finding each other. I think that is what is important,” he added.

Gilas had 19 assists in the game.Thompson led the team in assists with five dimes, while Jamie Malonzo had three assists.

Big man AJ Edu had two of his own.

“Secondly, I think the most important thing is the defense that we really emphasized, continued working on and focused on in [previous tuneups] in Europe and China,” he said.

“I thought we shone brightly today, I thought the guys played tremendous defense,” he added.

The team tallied four blocks and six steals.

They also held Ivory Coast to 36% field goal shooting.

Gilas will be facing Montenegro and Mexico next in tuneup games a few days before the start of the FIBA World Cup.