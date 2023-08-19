^

Sports

1st PCAP Inter-Commercial Chess Tournament kicks off with OTB tournament at Estancia

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 19, 2023 | 9:29am
1st PCAP Inter-Commercial Chess Tournament kicks off with OTB tournament at Estancia

MANILA, Philippines -- The first ever Inter-Commercial Chess Tournament by the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines begins with an over-the-board competition at the Estancia Mall in Pasig City Saturday, August 19.

Some 17 teams will be participating in this tournament for the grand prize of P50,000 for the winner, and P30,000, P20,000 and P10,000 for the first to third runners-up, respectively.

The list of competing clubs includes PCWorx ChessMates, J Legaspi Realty, AI Express, Ay Aning Keep Up, Rising Phoenix Chess, Philippine Army Team A, Buenaviel Construction, ActionLabs IT Services, MAFI Inc., Sudeco Datamatics, Petrochem, Hubstar Chess School, CE Daria Construction, Philspada Team A and Philspada Team B.

“We are giving businesses and corporations a platform to play chess in a friendly but also competitive atmosphere,” said PCAP commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria.

“There are players who opted not to play as they entered the corporate world There are also those who enjoy the game but have no avenue to compete. This pocket tournament of PCAP addresses that.”

Rounds 1-3 will be played from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today with Rounds 4-6 on August 20, with the semifinals and finals to be held on August 26; also at the Estancia Mall.

This will be the second over-the-board event of PCAP following their first conference opening from the previous season.

The tournament is supervised and regulated by the Games and Amusements Board.

vuukle comment

CHESS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas erupts in 4th period to rout Ivory Coast

Gilas erupts in 4th period to rout Ivory Coast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas handily won its closed-door tuneup against Ivory Coast, 85-62, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Friday...
Sports
fbtw

A time to cheer

By Bill Velasco | 10 hours ago
The time has come. Less than a week before the FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Tagle leads hot assault on national junior marks

Tagle leads hot assault on national junior marks

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Dumaguete’s Naina Dominique Tagle brought her record-breaking spree from the Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City a few...
Sports
fbtw

Altas repel Red Spikers for second straight win

10 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help System Dalta unleashed a strong windup to beat San Beda U, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22, and wrest early control in men’s play of the V-League Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena ye...
Sports
fbtw
Defensive intensity to make up for Gilas&rsquo; lack of height, says Pingris

Defensive intensity to make up for Gilas’ lack of height, says Pingris

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Philippine team’s best bet in overcoming height difference against the taller squads in the FIBA World Cup is their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eumir shifts focus on Paris

Eumir shifts focus on Paris

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
When Eumir Marcial missed out on achieving his Olympic gold dream in the Tokyo Games two years ago, he vowed to do everything...
Sports
fbtw
Eala rolls in Aldershot

Eala rolls in Aldershot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Alex Eala made it to the singles quarterfinals but she and her Polish partner bowed out of contention in the doubles semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Ungco, Suzuki banner JPGT Round 4 cast

Ungco, Suzuki banner JPGT Round 4 cast

10 hours ago
Roman Ungco and Ryuji Suzuki seek to produce the same winning result in a different format and venue as Round 4 of the Junior...
Sports
fbtw

Kingwin Ventures' OKBet stands independent, remains active in the industry

11 hours ago
As it moves forward, OKBet intends to explore more partnerships with different industries,  provides more support to non-profit organizations, and creates better opportunities for more people.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with