1st PCAP Inter-Commercial Chess Tournament kicks off with OTB tournament at Estancia

MANILA, Philippines -- The first ever Inter-Commercial Chess Tournament by the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines begins with an over-the-board competition at the Estancia Mall in Pasig City Saturday, August 19.

Some 17 teams will be participating in this tournament for the grand prize of P50,000 for the winner, and P30,000, P20,000 and P10,000 for the first to third runners-up, respectively.

The list of competing clubs includes PCWorx ChessMates, J Legaspi Realty, AI Express, Ay Aning Keep Up, Rising Phoenix Chess, Philippine Army Team A, Buenaviel Construction, ActionLabs IT Services, MAFI Inc., Sudeco Datamatics, Petrochem, Hubstar Chess School, CE Daria Construction, Philspada Team A and Philspada Team B.

“We are giving businesses and corporations a platform to play chess in a friendly but also competitive atmosphere,” said PCAP commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria.

“There are players who opted not to play as they entered the corporate world There are also those who enjoy the game but have no avenue to compete. This pocket tournament of PCAP addresses that.”

Rounds 1-3 will be played from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today with Rounds 4-6 on August 20, with the semifinals and finals to be held on August 26; also at the Estancia Mall.

This will be the second over-the-board event of PCAP following their first conference opening from the previous season.

The tournament is supervised and regulated by the Games and Amusements Board.