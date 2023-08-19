Eala dominates US foe, barges into W25 semis

MANILA, Philippines -- On to the next one.

Filipina tennister Alex Eala smashed her way through the semifinal round of the W25 Aldershot in Great Britain as she manhandled American Jenna Defalco, 6-1, 6-2, Friday night (Manila time).

With Eala leading 5-2 in the second set and the game at deuce, Defalco’s return to the Filipina’s cross-court smash went straight to the net to give Eala the advantage.

Defalco’s shot after a mini-rally didn't go over the net, giving the second set to Eala, 6-2.

Eala, leading 5-1 and holding a 40-30 advantage in the first set, fired a service ace as Defalco’s return went straight to the net.

Defalco became more and more frustrated as the match went by, but she took the first game of the second set.

Eala, however, tied the set at 1-1 after Defalco’s shot went out, and since then, the Filipina never looked back.

Eala was one win away to take the victory, at 5-1, but with the American leading 40-15, her shot went out, giving another game to Defalco.

The 18-year-old Eala is eyeing to win another title in Great Britain after she took the W25 Roehampton gold on Sunday.

She is set to face local bet Katy Dunne in the semifinals Saturday.