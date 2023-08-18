Kingwin Ventures' OKBet stands independent, remains active in the industry

(As released) Following its establishment and first operations in 2021, OKBet, a fast-growing gaming platform, secured government license and accreditation from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation. Since then, the gaming platform has accomplished many things.

OKBet became a top contender in the local gaming industry, sponsored the country’s biggest regional basketball league — the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) — and built strong partnerships with different institutions and esteemed sports personalities like the boxing champ Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao.

Among its many advocacies and milestones, OKBet provided aid to thousands of families, opened its first batch of gaming outlets, earned a nomination in the prestigious Asia Gaming Awards, and recently, won the Sportsbook Operator of the Year award at SIGMA Asia 2023.

At the core of OKBet's rise is its steadfast dedication to fair play. OKBet operates under stringent regulatory oversight, ensuring integrity and transparency. Unlike its counterparts, OKBet remains independent and is not affiliated to any casinos, gaming houses, and junket operators.

With that said, OKBet continues to grow in the gaming industry. As it moves forward, OKBet intends to explore more partnerships with different industries, provides more support to non-profit organizations, and creates better opportunities for more people.

OKBet will continue to build and foster partnerships with major sports leagues and different public institutions around the country, to advance its commitment in empowering home-grown athletes, local competitive scenes, and the entire Filipino sports community. Beyond these nationwide aspirations, OKBet plans to expand within the Asia-Pacific and other regions, as a powerhouse in the global arena.