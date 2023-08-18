^

Sports

Gilas erupts in 4th period to rout Ivory Coast

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 10:07pm
Gilas erupts in 4th period to rout Ivory Coast
Jordan Clarkson
STAR / Joey Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas handily won its closed-door tuneup against Ivory Coast, 85-62, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Friday night.

The Philippines was holding on to a slim seven-point lead at the end of the third quarter, 60-53.

But Gilas found another gear in the final quarter as they outscored their foes 25-9 in the period.

Early on in the final canto, Ivory Coast’s Charles Abouo sank a layup to cut the lead to five, 55-60.

Gilas Pilipinas then clamped down on Ivory Coast, allowing their foes to score just seven points the rest of the game as Rhenz Abando, Scottie Thompson and Dwight Ramos led the blitzkrieg.

Naturalized guard Jordan Clarkson and multiple-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo led the way for the Nationals, scoring 13 points apiece.

Thompson, who just joined Gilas in training last week after coming from a hand injury, had the highest +- in the game with +19, scoring 11 points, hauling down four rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Big man Kai Sotto finished with 10 points, four rebounds and a block.

Ivory Coast’s Maxence Dadiet and Bazoumana Kone had 12 points apiece.

The Philippines’ next tune-up game will be against Montenegro on August 20, while they will face Mexico on August 21.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP.

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS PILIPINAS

JORDAN CLARKSON

KAI SOTTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nationals take final tests

Nationals take final tests

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
It’s time for Jordan Clarkson and Gilas Pilipinas to play ball against fellow FIBA World Cup-gearing squads.
Sports
fbtw
Anyang deals Rain or Shine another loss

Anyang deals Rain or Shine another loss

23 hours ago
The Korean Basketball League champion Anyang KGC was simply too poised for the hard-fighting Rain or Shine side, eking out...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA World Cup trophy on display at Metro Manila venues

FIBA World Cup trophy on display at Metro Manila venues

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
The coveted Naismith Trophy goes to Manila starting Saturday after stops in the Visayas and Mindanao as part of a nationwide...
Sports
fbtw
Red-hot Eala gains doubles semis in Aldershot

Red-hot Eala gains doubles semis in Aldershot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Alex Eala is now training her sights for another pro title.
Sports
fbtw
Martin, Duge hurdle scales for 10-round boxing fight

Martin, Duge hurdle scales for 10-round boxing fight

7 hours ago
Protagonists Carl Jammes Martin and Oscar Duge of Tanzania both made the contracted weight of their 10-round encounter.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
FIBA World Cup update: Smart teams up with Huawei, Ericsson for world-class mobile network experience

FIBA World Cup update: Smart teams up with Huawei, Ericsson for world-class mobile network experience

7 hours ago
Smart has teamed up with its technology partners Huawei and Ericsson to further expand and permanently optimize its LTE and...
Sports
fbtw
Ronquillo stars as Green Spikers repel Tiger Spikers in V-League

Ronquillo stars as Green Spikers repel Tiger Spikers in V-League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
DLSU’s JM Ronquillo scored 27 points as he powered the Green Spikers past the UST Tiger Spikers, 26-28, 25-18, 28-26,...
Sports
fbtw
Mobile Legends Philippine leagues revamp schedules for upcoming season

Mobile Legends Philippine leagues revamp schedules for upcoming season

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
the local leagues of the Mobile Legends Professional League and Mobile Legends Development League (MPL PH and MDL PH, respectively)...
Sports
fbtw
Ungco, Suzuki eye fresh wins in JPGT 2023 Series golf tilt

Ungco, Suzuki eye fresh wins in JPGT 2023 Series golf tilt

9 hours ago
Roman Ungco and Ryuji Suzuki seek to produce the same winning result in a different format and venue as Round 4 of the Junior...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Muntinlupa, Paranaque shock foes; San Juan routs Valenzuela

MPBL: Muntinlupa, Paranaque shock foes; San Juan routs Valenzuela

9 hours ago
San Juan prevailed as expected, while Muntinlupa and Paranaque pulled off stunners in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with