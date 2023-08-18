Gilas erupts in 4th period to rout Ivory Coast

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas handily won its closed-door tuneup against Ivory Coast, 85-62, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Friday night.

The Philippines was holding on to a slim seven-point lead at the end of the third quarter, 60-53.

But Gilas found another gear in the final quarter as they outscored their foes 25-9 in the period.

Early on in the final canto, Ivory Coast’s Charles Abouo sank a layup to cut the lead to five, 55-60.

Gilas Pilipinas then clamped down on Ivory Coast, allowing their foes to score just seven points the rest of the game as Rhenz Abando, Scottie Thompson and Dwight Ramos led the blitzkrieg.

Naturalized guard Jordan Clarkson and multiple-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo led the way for the Nationals, scoring 13 points apiece.

Thompson, who just joined Gilas in training last week after coming from a hand injury, had the highest +- in the game with +19, scoring 11 points, hauling down four rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Big man Kai Sotto finished with 10 points, four rebounds and a block.

Ivory Coast’s Maxence Dadiet and Bazoumana Kone had 12 points apiece.

The Philippines’ next tune-up game will be against Montenegro on August 20, while they will face Mexico on August 21.