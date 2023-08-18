V-League women’s tourney: Perpetual, Benilde dominate foes

The CSB Lady Blazers swept the Lyceum Lady Pirates at the V-League.

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Lady Altas and the College of Saint Benilde Lady Blazers swept their respective opponents in the V-League Friday afternoon.

The Lady Blazers swept the Lyceum of the Philippines Lady Pirates, 25-19, 25-20, 25-13, in a rematch of the NCAA women's volleyball finals.

Zamantha Nolasco led the charge for Benilde as she poured in 12 points, followed by eight points apiece from Michelle Gamit, Clydel Catarig and Corrine Apostol.

Last year's finals MVP, Jade Gentapa, had six points for the Lady Blazers.

Jean Doguna had nine points for Lyceum, while Janeth Tulang had eight of her own.

"We found bright spots, and found some problems that we have to work on. Overall, we are happy that we got the win," Benilde head coach Jerry Yee said in Filipino.

The Lady Altas also made quick work of the San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19, off the stellar play of the reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Mary Rhose Dapol.

Dapol led Perpetual with 16 points, followed by Charmaine Ocado with 11 points.

The Lady Stags were led by Katherine Santos and Christina Marasigan with nine points apiece.