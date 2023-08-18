Ardina 4 shots adrift in Handa World golf tilt

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines tees off on the third hole during the second round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on July 20, 2023 in Midland, Michigan.

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina kept her superb play on the greens and pounded out an even-par 73, four strokes behind Swede Ellinor Sudow after 18 holes of the ISPS Handa World Invitational held at two championship courses in Antrim, Northern Ireland Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Coming off a joint eighth finish behind steady putting in the Four Winds Invitational of the Epson Tour in South Bend, Indiana last weekend, Ardina endured the challenge of the links course, hitting three birdies against a double bogey and a bogey at the Castlerock Golf Club for a 36-37 card and joint 32nd in the $1.5 million championship of the LPGA Tour.

Though she missed five fairways and hit just eight greens, the ICTSI-backed campaigner used just 26 putts to overcome a fumbling start on No. 10 where she dropped two strokes.

But she birdied Nos. 15 and 17, both par-5s, then bounced back from a missed green bogey misfortune on No. 4 with a birdie on the eighth in an inspiring finish she hopes to sustain when she resumes her campaign in the second round at the par-72 Galgorm Castle layout.

Bianca Pagdanganan, however, scrambled for a two-over 74 at Galgorm and fell below the projected cut-off line at joint 62nd. She gunned down three birdies but made five bogeys on a 9-of-14 stint off the mound.

The big-hitting Filipina also struggled with her irons and wedge shots, missing nine greens and finished with 30 putts.

Sudow, meanwhile, birdied three of the last four holes to shoot a 69 at Castlerock to tie Swiss Kim Metraux, Aussie Karis Davison and Gabriella Cowley of England in a crowded leaderboard.

Over in Pendleton, Oregon, Clariss Guce, Pauline del Rosario, Abby Arevalo and Chanelle Avaricio open their bids in the Epson Tour’s Wildhorse Golf Classic unfolding Friday at the Wildhorse Golf Club.