^

Sports

Ardina 4 shots adrift in Handa World golf tilt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 4:02pm
Ardina 4 shots adrift in Handa World golf tilt
Dottie Ardina of the Philippines tees off on the third hole during the second round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on July 20, 2023 in Midland, Michigan.
David Berding / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina kept her superb play on the greens and pounded out an even-par 73, four strokes behind Swede Ellinor Sudow after 18 holes of the ISPS Handa World Invitational held at two championship courses in Antrim, Northern Ireland Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Coming off a joint eighth finish behind steady putting in the Four Winds Invitational of the Epson Tour in South Bend, Indiana last weekend, Ardina endured the challenge of the links course, hitting three birdies against a double bogey and a bogey at the Castlerock Golf Club for a 36-37 card and joint 32nd in the $1.5 million championship of the LPGA Tour.

Though she missed five fairways and hit just eight greens, the ICTSI-backed campaigner used just 26 putts to overcome a fumbling start on No. 10 where she dropped two strokes.

But she birdied Nos. 15 and 17, both par-5s, then bounced back from a missed green bogey misfortune on No. 4 with a birdie on the eighth in an inspiring finish she hopes to sustain when she resumes her campaign in the second round at the par-72 Galgorm Castle layout.

Bianca Pagdanganan, however, scrambled for a two-over 74 at Galgorm and fell below the projected cut-off line at joint 62nd. She gunned down three birdies but made five bogeys on a 9-of-14 stint off the mound.

The big-hitting Filipina also struggled with her irons and wedge shots, missing nine greens and finished with 30 putts.

Sudow, meanwhile, birdied three of the last four holes to shoot a 69 at Castlerock to tie Swiss Kim Metraux, Aussie Karis Davison and Gabriella Cowley of England in a crowded leaderboard.

Over in Pendleton, Oregon, Clariss Guce, Pauline del Rosario, Abby Arevalo and Chanelle Avaricio open their bids in the Epson Tour’s Wildhorse Golf Classic unfolding Friday at the Wildhorse Golf Club.

vuukle comment

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

All set for World Cup start

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
No stone is left unturned in preparing for a smooth experience to witness the opening doubleheader of the FIBA World Cup at the Philippine Arena on Aug. 25. Erika Dy, deputy event director of the Local Organizing...
Sports
fbtw
Red-hot Eala gains doubles semis in Aldershot

Red-hot Eala gains doubles semis in Aldershot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Alex Eala is now training her sights for another pro title.
Sports
fbtw
Anyang deals Rain or Shine another loss

Anyang deals Rain or Shine another loss

17 hours ago
The Korean Basketball League champion Anyang KGC was simply too poised for the hard-fighting Rain or Shine side, eking out...
Sports
fbtw

US, Greece, Lithuania to wow fans at MOA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Filipino fans and spectators from around the world will be in for a treat beyond just rallying behind the Gilas Pilipinas at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City as more protagonists, headlined by Team USA,...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire reacquires Filipino citizenship

Donaire reacquires Filipino citizenship

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
“The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire Jr. has reacquired his Filipino citizenship, the Department of Foreign Affairs...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ronquillo stars as Green Spikers repel Tiger Spikers in V-League

Ronquillo stars as Green Spikers repel Tiger Spikers in V-League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
DLSU’s JM Ronquillo scored 27 points as he powered the Green Spikers past the UST Tiger Spikers, 26-28, 25-18, 28-26,...
Sports
fbtw
Mobile Legends Philippine leagues revamp schedules for upcoming season

Mobile Legends Philippine leagues revamp schedules for upcoming season

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
the local leagues of the Mobile Legends Professional League and Mobile Legends Development League (MPL PH and MDL PH, respectively)...
Sports
fbtw
Ungco, Suzuki eye fresh wins in JPGT 2023 Series golf tilt

Ungco, Suzuki eye fresh wins in JPGT 2023 Series golf tilt

3 hours ago
Roman Ungco and Ryuji Suzuki seek to produce the same winning result in a different format and venue as Round 4 of the Junior...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Muntinlupa, Paranaque shock foes; San Juan routs Valenzuela

MPBL: Muntinlupa, Paranaque shock foes; San Juan routs Valenzuela

3 hours ago
San Juan prevailed as expected, while Muntinlupa and Paranaque pulled off stunners in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with