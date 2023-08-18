^

FIBA World Cup update: Smart teams up with Huawei, Ericsson for world-class mobile network experience

Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 3:55pm
MANILA, Philippines – To welcome the world’s biggest basketball tournament, FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 global partner Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has teamed up with its technology partners Huawei and Ericsson to further expand and permanently optimize its LTE and 5G mobile network coverage across all FIBA Basketball World Cup venues.

Smart subscribers trooping to the venues, including Smart-Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, and the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, can expect a world-class mobile experience not just during the much-anticipated games from Augember 25 to September 10, but also in all the big events happening after the tournament.

With Smart’s fastest speeds and widest coverage, subscribers can share their favorite gameplays on social media in real-time, send videos of iconic moments to their loved ones and friends in seconds, and upload all their memorable photos online in an instant.

Smart's boosted network coverage is part of its all-out efforts to bring the best basketball experiences to subscribers and fans, powered by the Philippines’ fastest and best mobile network, as cited by global network analytics firm Ookla for three consecutive reporting periods - in Q1-Q2 2022, Q3-Q4 2022, and Q1-Q2 2023. 

To know more, visit https://smart.com.ph/Pages/smartfiba.

