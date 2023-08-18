Ronquillo stars as Green Spikers repel Tiger Spikers in V-League

MANILA, Philippines -- DLSU’s JM Ronquillo scored 27 points as he powered the Green Spikers past the UST Tiger Spikers, 26-28, 25-18, 28-26, 25-21, for their first win in the V-League Friday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Ronquillo carried the load for La Salle, with 23 of his points coming from attacks.

La Salle bounced back from a tight first set defeat and was able to complete a gentleman’s sweep off the backs of Ronquillo and Joshua Rodriguez, who followed suit with 12 points.

Green Spiker Uriel Mendoza scored crucial points in the third set that ensured La Salle’s victory.

Rainier Flor led the charge for UST with 13 points while Rey de Vega had 10.

UST’s Josh Ybanez, last season’s UAAP Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player, only played two sets, finishing with seven points.

Meanwhile, the Perpetual Altas is undefeated in two games in the V-League after securing a rout of the San Beda University Red Lions, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22.

Perpetual’s Jefferson Marapoc scored 13 points in the win.Not one player from San Beda was able to finish in double digits.

Perpetual is yet to drop a game in the V-League despite missing the services of ace Louie Ramirez, the NCAA season 98 MVP and the finals MVP.

Ramirez is currently in Japan training with Oita Miyoshi.