^

Sports

Ronquillo stars as Green Spikers repel Tiger Spikers in V-League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 3:19pm
Ronquillo stars as Green Spikers repel Tiger Spikers in V-League
La Salle's JM Ronquillo
V-League

MANILA, Philippines -- DLSU’s JM Ronquillo scored 27 points as he powered the Green Spikers past the UST Tiger Spikers, 26-28, 25-18, 28-26, 25-21, for their first win in the V-League Friday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Ronquillo carried the load for La Salle, with 23 of his points coming from attacks.

La Salle bounced back from a tight first set defeat and was able to complete a gentleman’s sweep off the backs of Ronquillo and Joshua Rodriguez, who followed suit with 12 points.

Green Spiker Uriel Mendoza scored crucial points in the third set that ensured La Salle’s victory.

Rainier Flor led the charge for UST with 13 points while Rey de Vega had 10.

UST’s Josh Ybanez, last season’s UAAP Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player, only played two sets, finishing with seven points.

Meanwhile, the Perpetual Altas is undefeated in two games in the V-League after securing a rout of the San Beda University Red Lions, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22.

Perpetual’s Jefferson Marapoc scored 13 points in the win.Not one player from San Beda was able to finish in double digits.

Perpetual is yet to drop a game in the V-League despite missing the services of ace Louie Ramirez, the NCAA season 98 MVP and the finals MVP.

Ramirez is currently in Japan training with Oita Miyoshi.

vuukle comment

DLSU

PHILIPPINE COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UST

V-LEAGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Red-hot Eala gains doubles semis in Aldershot

Red-hot Eala gains doubles semis in Aldershot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala is now training her sights for another pro title.
Sports
fbtw
Anyang deals Rain or Shine another loss

Anyang deals Rain or Shine another loss

16 hours ago
The Korean Basketball League champion Anyang KGC was simply too poised for the hard-fighting Rain or Shine side, eking out...
Sports
fbtw

All set for World Cup start

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
No stone is left unturned in preparing for a smooth experience to witness the opening doubleheader of the FIBA World Cup at the Philippine Arena on Aug. 25. Erika Dy, deputy event director of the Local Organizing...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic makes triumphant US return

Djokovic makes triumphant US return

16 hours ago
Novak Djokovic made a winning return in his first appearance on US soil for two years on Wednesday, reaching the third round...
Sports
fbtw

US, Greece, Lithuania to wow fans at MOA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Filipino fans and spectators from around the world will be in for a treat beyond just rallying behind the Gilas Pilipinas at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City as more protagonists, headlined by Team USA,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ungco, Suzuki eye fresh wins in JPGT 2023 Series golf tilt

Ungco, Suzuki eye fresh wins in JPGT 2023 Series golf tilt

1 hour ago
Roman Ungco and Ryuji Suzuki seek to produce the same winning result in a different format and venue as Round 4 of the Junior...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Muntinlupa, Paranaque shock foes; San Juan routs Valenzuela

MPBL: Muntinlupa, Paranaque shock foes; San Juan routs Valenzuela

1 hour ago
San Juan prevailed as expected, while Muntinlupa and Paranaque pulled off stunners in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Que, Tabuena match 70s, trail by 4 in International Series England

Que, Tabuena match 70s, trail by 4 in International Series England

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Angelo Que and Miguel Tabuena matched one-under 70s in contrasting fashions as the Filipino pair trailed Thai Sarit Suwannarut...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic dominates Monfils in Cincinnati, Alcaraz outlasts Paul

Djokovic dominates Monfils in Cincinnati, Alcaraz outlasts Paul

3 hours ago
Novak Djokovic extended his career-long domination of Gael Monfils with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on Thursday (Friday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with