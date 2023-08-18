Mobile Legends Philippine leagues revamp schedules for upcoming season

MANILA, Philippines — In preparation for the country's hosting of the Mobile Legends Bang World Championship, the local leagues of the Mobile Legends Professional League and Mobile Legends Development League (MPL PH and MDL PH, respectively) have shortened their schedules from eight to six weeks this coming season.

This after suggestions were raised from the previous season when the Indonesian League had finished weeks ahead of the local league, giving them ample time to rest before the Southeast Asian Games. The Philippine League had finished with Sibol representatives, then BREN Esports, only having days to rest and prepare before flying to Cambodia.

Coach Glindro lamented that the local league could have been scheduled better especially since the Indonesia league was able to do it.

"It could have been scheduled better. Kasi nagawa siya ng Indonesia, what more us? Kasi there were other factors in play like religion like tayo we had Holy Week in the middle," said Glindro during BREN Esports' last interview during the previous season.

The revamped six-week schedule was pushed for the upcoming season due to this feedback as well as to cater to teams participating in other tournaments like the upcoming World Esports Championship by the International Esports Federation in Romania at the end of this month.

"We decided why not make it six weeks so the teams can prepare for the other international tournaments they join. Based on our internal talks, this is the most efficient schedule for this season." said Moonton's Regional Public Relations Manager Keith Nino Medrano during the MPL and MDL PH joint press conference.

The 12th season of MPL PH will be fully offline with the regular season at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati from September 8 until October 15. The playoffs venue is yet to be announced but it will take place from October 26-29. Replays of all MPL PH matches can also be streamed on free TV via PIE Channel from Mondays to Fridays of the following week.

The second season of MDL PH will also follow a six-week schedule and will start on August 29 until October 5. From ten teams in its inaugural season, the MDL PH has evolved to 12 teams: Euphoria Esports, GameLab, MHRLK Esports, RRQ Kaito, RSG Mistah, TNC Z4, ONIC Arsenals, SMART Omega Neos, ECHO Proud, Minana Archives, AP Hornets and Blacklist Academy LTX.