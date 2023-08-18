^

Sports

Mobile Legends Philippine leagues revamp schedules for upcoming season

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 2:45pm
Mobile Legends Philippine leagues revamp schedules for upcoming season

MANILA, Philippines — In preparation for the country's hosting of the Mobile Legends Bang World Championship, the local leagues of the Mobile Legends Professional League and Mobile Legends Development League (MPL PH and MDL PH, respectively) have shortened their schedules from eight to six weeks this coming season.

This after suggestions were raised from the previous season when the Indonesian League had finished weeks ahead of the local league, giving them ample time to rest before the Southeast Asian Games. The Philippine League had finished with Sibol representatives, then BREN Esports, only having days to rest and prepare before flying to Cambodia.

Coach Glindro lamented that the local league could have been scheduled better especially since the Indonesia league was able to do it.

"It could have been scheduled better. Kasi nagawa siya ng Indonesia, what more us? Kasi there were other factors in play like religion like tayo we had Holy Week in the middle," said Glindro during BREN Esports' last interview during the previous season.

The revamped six-week schedule was pushed for the upcoming season due to this feedback as well as to cater to teams participating in other tournaments like the upcoming World Esports Championship by the International Esports Federation in Romania at the end of this month.

"We decided why not make it six weeks so the teams can prepare for the other international tournaments they join. Based on our internal talks, this is the most efficient schedule for this season." said Moonton's Regional Public Relations Manager Keith Nino Medrano during the MPL and MDL PH joint press conference.

The 12th season of MPL PH will be fully offline with the regular season at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati from September 8 until October 15. The playoffs venue is yet to be announced but it will take place from October 26-29. Replays of all MPL PH matches can also be streamed on free TV via PIE Channel from Mondays to Fridays of the following week.

The second season of MDL PH will also follow a six-week schedule and will start on August 29 until October 5. From ten teams in its inaugural season, the MDL PH has evolved to 12 teams: Euphoria Esports, GameLab, MHRLK Esports, RRQ Kaito, RSG Mistah, TNC Z4, ONIC Arsenals, SMART Omega Neos, ECHO Proud, Minana Archives, AP Hornets and Blacklist Academy LTX.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Red-hot Eala gains doubles semis in Aldershot

Red-hot Eala gains doubles semis in Aldershot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala is now training her sights for another pro title.
Sports
fbtw
Anyang deals Rain or Shine another loss

Anyang deals Rain or Shine another loss

16 hours ago
The Korean Basketball League champion Anyang KGC was simply too poised for the hard-fighting Rain or Shine side, eking out...
Sports
fbtw

All set for World Cup start

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
No stone is left unturned in preparing for a smooth experience to witness the opening doubleheader of the FIBA World Cup at the Philippine Arena on Aug. 25. Erika Dy, deputy event director of the Local Organizing...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic makes triumphant US return

Djokovic makes triumphant US return

16 hours ago
Novak Djokovic made a winning return in his first appearance on US soil for two years on Wednesday, reaching the third round...
Sports
fbtw

US, Greece, Lithuania to wow fans at MOA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Filipino fans and spectators from around the world will be in for a treat beyond just rallying behind the Gilas Pilipinas at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City as more protagonists, headlined by Team USA,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ronquillo stars as Green Spikers repel Tiger Spikers in V-League

Ronquillo stars as Green Spikers repel Tiger Spikers in V-League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 43 minutes ago
DLSU’s JM Ronquillo scored 27 points as he powered the Green Spikers past the UST Tiger Spikers, 26-28, 25-18, 28-26,...
Sports
fbtw
Ungco, Suzuki eye fresh wins in JPGT 2023 Series golf tilt

Ungco, Suzuki eye fresh wins in JPGT 2023 Series golf tilt

1 hour ago
Roman Ungco and Ryuji Suzuki seek to produce the same winning result in a different format and venue as Round 4 of the Junior...
Sports
fbtw
With pro fight nixed, Olympic berth-seeking Eumir Marcial to focus on Asian Games

With pro fight nixed, Olympic berth-seeking Eumir Marcial to focus on Asian Games

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
When Eumir Marcial missed out on achieving his Olympic dream and settled for a bronze medal in the Tokyo Games two years ago,...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Muntinlupa, Paranaque shock foes; San Juan routs Valenzuela

MPBL: Muntinlupa, Paranaque shock foes; San Juan routs Valenzuela

1 hour ago
San Juan prevailed as expected, while Muntinlupa and Paranaque pulled off stunners in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Loman faces heavy-hitting Lineker in ONE Championship Singapore card

Loman faces heavy-hitting Lineker in ONE Championship Singapore card

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Filipino mixed martial artist Stephen Loman is eager to prove his mettle in “one of the biggest fights” of his...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with