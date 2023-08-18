^

MPBL: Muntinlupa, Paranaque shock foes; San Juan routs Valenzuela

Muntinlupa drew 16 points plus seven rebounds from John Amores.
MANILA, Philippines – San Juan prevailed as expected, while Muntinlupa and Paranaque pulled off stunners in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season round-robin elimination round on Friday at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

The San Juan Knights trounced Valenzuela XUR Homes Realty Inc., 115-86, to raise their record to 19-4 and tighten their hold of the third spot in the North division of the 29-team tournament.

The Muntinlupa Cagers banked on JP Sarao's layup and John Amores' two free throws to nip the Makati OKBet Kings, 67-66, who went scoreless in the last 4:30, and rise to 13-10 in the South Division.

Makati had one last chance to reverse the outcome, but Rob Celiz missed on a layup with five seconds to go, sending the Kings to their seventh defeat in 24 starts.

The Paranaque Patriots, on the other hand, bunched six points in the last 2 minutes and 12 seconds to foil the Imus SV Squad, 86-81, and climb to 10-15.

John Anthony Umali led Paranaque with 16 points, followed by Paolo Castro with 14, John Uduba with 12, Jaybos Solis with 11 Keith Pido with 10.

Imus, which skidded to 10-12, got 17 points plus nine rebounds from Nino Canaleta, 14 points from Jimboy Estrada, and 11 points from Jayjay Helterbrand.

San Juan led from the start and pulled away, 103-66, behind Nikko Panganiban, Zach Huang, Marwin Taywan, AC Soberano and Orlan Wamar.

Panganiban ended up with 16 points, including three triples, Huang with 15 points plus seven rebounds, Taywan with 14 points plus nine assists, Soberano with 11 points, and Wamar with 15 assists plus six points and three steals.

Also-ran Valenzuela fell to 3-21.

Muntinlupa drew 16 points plus seven rebounds from John Amores, 13 points from Dave Moralde, 10 points, five rebounds and five assists from JL Delos Santos, and nine points plus 10 rebounds from JP Sarao.

Makati fell to 16-7 despite the 21-point, seven-rebound output of Emman Calo and the 16-point, six-rebound effort of Billy Robles.

The MPBL goes to the Strike Gymnasium on Saturday with games pitting Quezon City against Negros at 4 p.m., Manila against Zamboanga at 6 p.m., and Quezon Province against Bacoor at 8 p.m.

