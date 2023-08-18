Que, Tabuena match 70s, trail by 4 in International Series England

MANILA, Philippines – Angelo Que and Miguel Tabuena matched one-under 70s in contrasting fashions as the Filipino pair trailed Thai Sarit Suwannarut by four at the start of the International Series England in the United Kingdom Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Que birdied two of the last four holes to save a 36-34 at the par-71 Close House’s Colt course while Tabuena blew a three-under card with two bogeys in the last eight holes as they joined 22 others at 16th in the early going of the $2 million tournament of the Asian Tour and International Series.

Suwannarut, meanwhile, flourished with a six-birdie binge that negated his lone bogey as he fired a 66 to wrest a one-stroke lead over American Jason Kokrak and Korean JW Eom with Dominic Foos of Germany and Thai S. Yongcharoenchai posting identical 68s.

The ICTSI-backed Tabuena, No. 2 in the current Order of Merit rankings, looked headed to crowding the frontrunners with a three-birdie splurge after eight holes. But bogeys on Nos. 11 and 14 dropped him out of the Top 10.

Que, a three-time Asian Tour winner, gained a stroke on No. 4 but fell back with mishaps on Nos. 8 and 10 before snapping a four-hole par run with back-to-back birdies from Nos. 15 to get back into the mix.

Lloyd Go, the other Pinoy entry in the fold, likewise rallied from a three-over card after seven holes marred by a double-bogey on No. 7 as he birdied the eighth the matched Que’s late birdie feats to rescue a 71 for joint 40th in the starting field of 156.

Ryder Cup veteran Ian Poulter of England, on the other hand, shot five birdies to overcome a three-bogey mishap on Nos. 1, 4 and 5 on his way to a 69 for joint six with nine others.