Donaire reacquires Filipino citizenship

MANILA, Philippines – “The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire Jr. has reacquired his Filipino citizenship, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In a statement Thursday, the DFA said Donaire became a dual citizen after taking his Oath of Allegiance at the Philippine consulate general in San Francisco on August 14.

“I am very proud and whole now that I have my Philippine citizenship. Being Bohol-Born, for years I have tried to get my citizenship but I was always missing a paper,” the multiple-division world champion was quoted as saying.

“With my mom's help, I was able to complete my package of requirements for me to get my Philippine citizenship here at the Philippine Consulate in San Francisco,” he added.

“Aside from being able to give pride to my roots, my citizenship will allow me to stay in the Philippines longer and create change and growth for Filipinos through economical sociological and environmental projects through action.”

The DFA said that former natural-born Filipinos who were naturalized as US citizens may apply for dual citizenship.

Donaire’s wife and two sons also became dual citizens as his derivatives.

“On behalf of Consul General Neil Ferrer, I congratulate Mr. Nonito Donaire for reacquiring his Philippine citizenship. The Filipino nation is very proud of his achievements in boxing and are happy to welcome him back as a Filipino citizen,” deputy consul general Raquel Solano said.

“We wish him well in his future endeavors, especially in his and his wife’s social initiatives to help our kababayans in the Philippines,” he added.

The 40-year-old Donaire has a 42-8 win-loss boxing record.

He lost his last two fights, the most recent a unanimous decision defeat to Mexican Alexandro Santiago.