Sterling-O'Malley clash topbills UFC 292

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 11:21am
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling
MANILA, Philippines – One of the most anticipated fights of 2023 is happening Sunday, August 20, in UFC 292, when Aljamain Sterling defends his bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley at the TD Garden in Boston.

UFC 292 will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application. The preliminary cards get underway at 8 a.m. with the main card slated for 10 a.m.

Despite a 23-3 win-loss record, Sterling has yet to gain the respect of fans given how he won his last few fights.

The man nicknamed “Aljo” or “Funkmaster” took the title from Petr Yan after the latter hit a fading Sterling with an illegal knee that led to his disqualification. In the rematch, Sterling barely got past him.

For his second title defense, Sterling knocked out TJ Dillashaw, who was only at 60% of his capabilities after an injury.

Then he scored a split decision over former champ Henry Cejudo, who had been retired and hadn’t fought in three years. 

Now, Sean O’Malley (16-1) represents his first real healthy and at full powered self since he fought Cory Sandhagen in July of 2020.

A win against O’Malley will place Sterling in GOAT conversation for the bantamweight division. Furthermore, he will break the tie with Dominick Cruz for most successful title defenses in the history of the UFC’s bantamweight division.

For O’Malley, it is time to walk the walk. After disrupting Sterling’s celebration following his in-ring win over Cejudo in UFC 288 last May, he has constantly traded barbs with Sterling.

In this striker (O’Malley) versus grappler (Sterling) match, O’Malley has a reach advantage. Twelve of his wins have come via knockout. He has had only one submission win and that was when he was starting out and that was eight years ago.

It stands to reason that Sterling will want to take this to the ground.

It could be a tepid affair where both fights take on each other rather cautiously. But then again maybe not.

Aljo wants to silence the critics. As for O’Malley, he’s learned from Conor MacGregor’s playbook and will want to score a resounding win.

The main event of UFC 292 will be explosive!

