Eala thwarts Aussie foe, makes it to W25 Aldershot quarterfinals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 17, 2023 | 9:45pm
Eala thwarts Aussie foe, makes it to W25 Aldershot quarterfinals
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala’s quest for another title in Great Britain is alive after the Filipina tennis ace defeated Australia’s Talia Gibson, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the W25 Aldershot tourney Thursday night (Manila time.)

Eala had a 5-3 lead in the third set and was ahead 40-15 after Gibson’s return did not go over.

Gibson, however, scored a service ace as she cut the lead, 40-30.

But the Australian’s tie attempt came short as an error led to her defeat, 6-4.

Eala looked gassed at the start of the game, dropping her first set since winning the W25 Roehampton over the weekend.

With Gibson leading in the first set, 5-4, and leading with a 40-0 game, Eala had a service ace to try and salvage the set.

But Eala’s return went straight to the net as Gibson took the first set of the match.

A visibly upset Eala stormed back in the second set.

With Eala clinging to a 5-4 lead in the second set, Gibson tied the game at 40.

This took some time as the two traded deuces.

Eala took the set after almost 10 deuces, as the Australian had an error and Eala had a service ace to take the set, 6-4.

The 18-year-old Filipina tennister is now in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Up next for the Filipina is either American Jenna Defalco or local bet Alice Gillan.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
