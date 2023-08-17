Zoleta, Philippine soft tennis squad targets podium finish in Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines -- The battle-tested Philippine soft tennis squad led by veteran and multi-titled player Bien Zoleta-Manalac vowed it is solid and and mentally prepared to achieve the "ultimate goal" – a podium finish in the Asian Games this September at Hangzhou, China.

After a successful campaign at the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia this July, Zoleta and other Pinoy soft tennisters are on track for a breakthrough in the coming quadrennial meet.

They recently pulled off wins in two Asian level tournaments recently -- the Incheon Bank Korea Cup and the Thailand Open.

According to Zoleta, the team in the right direction under the leadership of Philippine Soft Tennis Federation Chairman Emeritus Dr./Brig. Gen. Antonio Laperal Tamayo and National President Capt. Robert Joseph ‘Bobby’ Moran through the guidance of coach Divine Escala and Michael Enriquez.

In Hangzhou, China this coming October 3-9, Zoleta expressed readiness for the biggest challenge and to achieve her long-cherished goal of a medal at the Asian Games.

“Halos abot-kamay ko na ang Asian Games podium in 2014 (Incheon, South Korea) and 2018 (Palembang, Indonesia) pero kinapos. Andoon na nasa-match point na, konting tambling na lang bronze na sana, kaya on my personal note this coming Asian Games is truly the ultimate battle,” said Zoleta -- who won two gold medals (singles and women’s double) in Cambodia SEA -- while guesting in the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports Inc. (TOPS) "Usapang Sports" forum on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Zoleta could not hide her emotions as she recalled the missed opportunities, failures, sacrifices and struggles on top of retirement due to ACL injury.

"I almost gave up, but I thank God and he gave me the right people who guided me to recover from the injury and continue to fight for another chance at the Asian Games. With renewed chances, I will do everything," said the teary-eyed Zoleta in the public sports forum sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission, Behrouz Persian Cuisine and Pocari Sweat.

Escala insisted that the team that will compete in the Asian Games is strong, and it will be further strengthened when it is scheduled to return to Korea for two weeks of training before heading to China.

She added that Catindig's victory in the women's singles at the Thailand Open is proof that the Philippine squad is a forced to reckon with.

"They proved their ability, we won three golds, one silver and two bronze medals in the SEA Games, with Bien defending the women's title with partner Princess Catindig. Princess (Catindig) even beat a Korean player in the Indonesian Open last week, while the tandem of Bien and Dheo Talatayod took the bronze medal in the Korean Open," said Escala.

"The Korean training camp as well as the support from the PSC, POC and the Psychology department of MSAS is a great help to our players. Hopefully with this winning run we can take the winning style to the Asian Games," said Catindig, a homegrown talent from Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Aside from Zoleta and Catindig, Johnny Arcilla, Christy Sanosa, Fatima Ayesha Amirul, Noelle Nikkie Zoleta and Virvienica Bejosano are shoo-ins in the Asian Games team based on the Philippine Olympic Committee's SEAG gold and silver criteria.

"Hopefully the three who are in class B, including Talatayod, will be able to compete, para makumpleto namin yung women's and men's team and we can also play in mixed doubles," said Escala.