Gilas to go for fit over talent in final FIBA World Cup roster

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 17, 2023 | 2:17pm
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes
MANILA, Philippines -- Among basketball fans, there is always the debate on which to primarily consider between fit and talent when building a team.

If Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes is asked, it is fit for now.

Reyes said that he will be prioritizing fit more than anything else as they try to finalize the 12-man lineup of the national team with about a week before the start of the FIBA World Cup.

Asked on CNN Philippines’ Sportsdesk, Reyes said he thinks establishing fit in the team would give them the best chance of winning in the tournament.

“I have always said it before, we are looking for [players who] fit. First of all, they have to have the fitness, in terms of physical fitness. But they have to fit the style of play that we want to play,” Reyes said.

“Finally, they have to fit each other’s games, playing styles,” he added.

The roster will finalized on August 23, two days before Gilas takes on the Dominican Republic.

“Those are the things that we are really looking for, we are looking for fit more than anything else. Because, we feel that is what is going to give us the best chance to pull off a couple of victories,” Reyes added.

The coach, in the same interview, declined to identify the shoo-ins for the lineup.

Currently, there are 16 players in the Gilas pool, meaning there will be four who will ,be cut to form the final roster.

