Clarkson can’t do it alone for Gilas, Chot stresses

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 17, 2023 | 1:17pm
Jordan Clarkson
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes put emphasis on the need for every player to fulfil their role in their upcoming FIBA World Cup campaign.

Reyes, in an interview aired over CNN Philippines’ Sportsdesk, said that while NBA star Jordan Clarkson will carry the offensive load of the team, every player should do their job as they aim to win at least two games in the basketball meet.

Clarkson averaged 25 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in two games for Gilas in a window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

“The strength of the pack is the wolf, just like the strength of the wolf is the pack. As much as Jordan is gonna carry a huge front of our offense, he cannot do it alone,” Reyes underscored.

“He will need the others to be doing… to perform in their roles for him to be at his most effective. And that is the same thing, when Jordan is doing his thing, it opens a lot of opportunities for the others,” he added.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year arrived in the Philippines earlier in the month, about two weeks before the Nationals open their World Cup campaign against the Dominican Republic.

Reyes said that Clarkson’s integration was seamless.

“We wish we had more time, but we are working with what we are dealt with,” the coach added.

“And we have been having really good practices the past week. We just hope to continue that for the next eight or nine days.”

Reyes bared that the team is in the final stages of their preparation, lauding their intensity and focus in practice as they ramp things up in the final week before the tournament.

“We all know how strong the competition is. It is a matter of putting ourselves in the best possible position to compete,” he added.

