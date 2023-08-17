^

5150 triathlon in Dapitan to feature bets from various fields

Philstar.com
August 17, 2023 | 12:03pm
Boholano Jonathan Pagaura, who finished second in last year’s Sun Life 5150 at home, seeks no less than the top spot this time.

MANILA, Philippines – The inaugural 5150 Triathlon Dapitan blasting off September 10 promises to be different in big ways, with a seasoned Olympic distance triathlon campaigner, a champion golfer and a celebrity heading a subtle blend of early bidders in the premier endurance race stuffed with the weight of history.

Boholano Jonathan Pagaura, who finished second in last year’s Sun Life 5150 at home, seeks no less than the top spot this time, both in his age-group category (25-29) and in the overall championship, in the Shrine City of the Philippines, which is guaranteeing a successful staging of its initial foray in hosting the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40km bike and 10km run race in Zamboanga del Norte.

Mayor Seth “Bullet” Jalosjos and the entire Dapitan City community have vowed to provide the leading triathletes and rising stars of the ever-growing tri-sport a racing experience like no other with an eye on hosting the IRONMAN 70.3 in the future.

Meanwhile, joining Pagaura in the early men's roster are David Gordon, Alfred Sajulga, John Paul Paluca, Jeremy Pepito, Alex Limbo and Eric Gallardo, along with 20-24 campaigners RJ Vince Cabahug, Nikko Baguisa, Jacob Taylor, Jed Mission and Jesus Castillo II and 30-34 entries Banjo Norte, Rey Gomez, Nikko Ramirez and Erwin de Guzman.

Mia Piccio, a former SEA Games golf team gold medalist, and showbiz personality Bubbles Paraiso also join the fray in the women’s side that also drew the likes of Angela Gatuslao, Valerie Marcos, Anne Relova, Arianne Durana, Pearl dela Cruz, Kristine Macalisang and Luigine Tan.

Three hundred and 34 entries have so far confirmed their participation in the event to be held for the first time in Dapitan City where national hero Dr. Jose Rizal was exiled with the roster expected to double with still three full weeks left before the blue-ribbon event is fired off.

Spicing up the 5150 Dapitan, also held to promote local tourism, is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, featuring 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run.

The Noli Run, a 3km fun run, will usher in the main event on September 9.

Overall winners in the men's and women's 5150 will pocket P175,000 each while those who will top the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint will get P75,000 each, according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group.
For details and listup, log on to www.ironman.com/5150-dapitan-philippines-register.

