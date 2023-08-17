^

Sports

FIBA World Cup's star power continues to take a hit as Jamal Murray sits out for Canada

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
August 17, 2023 | 10:40am
FIBA World Cup's star power continues to take a hit as Jamal Murray sits out for Canada
Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets reacts during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals at the Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Justin Edmonds / Getty Images / AFP

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – With only a week left before tip-off, the 2023 FIBA World Cup continues to lose its luster as another NBA player backed out.  

Canada Basketball announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray would skip the tournament. 

The news came on the heels of Latvian star Kristaps Porzingis of the Boston Celtics also announcing his withdrawal from the tournament last Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) due to a foot injury. 

Murray and Porzingis were both slated to play in Jakarta, Indonesia. They join a long list of NBA players — Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serbia’s Nikola Jokic, and Team USA’s Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and more — who decided to skip the world championship, which will be hosted by three countries — the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan — for the first time. 

The 26-year-old Murray cited rest, similar to the reasoning of Jokic, his Nuggets teammate who was named the Finals MVP in their historic championship run. But unlike Jokic, who declined from the start, Murray tried to make it work with Canada. 

“When I came into training camp, I wanted to see how my body would respond after a long and demanding season and if I would be physically able to compete at the highest level required for the World Cup,” Murray said. 

“In consultation with medical staff and the team, it is clear that additional recovery is required, and I have made the difficult decision to not participate in the tournament.  It’s still a dream of mine to represent Canada at the Olympics, and I will support the team every step of the way as they pursue this goal,” he added. 

Murray, who became the first player in NBA history to have at least 10 assists in each of his first four career Finals games, will be a massive loss for Canada in what could be their best shot at returning to the Olympics since their last appearance in 2000. 

Canada needs to finish in the top two among the seven teams from the Americas to punch a ticket to the Paris Olympics next year. 

Despite Murray’s withdrawal, Canada is still stacked with NBA players led by All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks starter RJ Barrett. 

"With just over a week until we tip-off at the World Cup, based on a shared commitment to continue building and improving every day, we will be working through our remaining practice and exhibition game schedule to prepare us for the tournament-opening game against France,” Canada Basketball General Manager Rowan Barrett said.

Canada and France are the favorites in Group H, which also has Latvia and the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup runner-up Lebanon.  

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com. 

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CANADA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

JAMAL MURRAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US is team to beat &ndash; SBP chief

US is team to beat – SBP chief

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Don’t let the absence of the LeBron Jameses and Steph Currys from the old iterations lull you into dismissing Team USA...
Sports
fbtw

All roads lead to Philippine Arena

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
There appears to be some confusion as to what exactly is the single-game attendance record in FIBA World Cup history. Known to be the standard is the mark of 32,616 set when Team USA beat Russia, 137-91, in the Final...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas focuses on beating Dominican Republic, Angola

Gilas focuses on beating Dominican Republic, Angola

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
It may be a steep and rocky mountain to climb but Gilas Pilipinas is unfazed by the challenge as it braces for battle against...
Sports
fbtw
Asean youth archery on today

Asean youth archery on today

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The country’s top young archers will get a chance to compete against the best Southeast Asia could offer when they see...
Sports
fbtw
JGFP holds inter-school in six golf courses

JGFP holds inter-school in six golf courses

12 hours ago
The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines board has approved its calendar of events that aims to continue the development...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nationals focused on Dominicans, Angolans

Nationals focused on Dominicans, Angolans

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
It may be a steep and rocky mountain to climb but Gilas Pilipinas is unfazed by the challenge as it braces for battle against...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine secures first win via double OT

Rain or Shine secures first win via double OT

12 hours ago
Anton Asistio finished what Ange Kouame started as Rain or Shine pulled off a nail-biting 98-90 double-overtime victory over...
Sports
fbtw

St. Benilde enlists Toroman as consultant

12 hours ago
After four years, a beloved Serbian coach is returning to the country.
Sports
fbtw
Eala beats local bet in W25 Aldershot singles netfest

Eala beats local bet in W25 Aldershot singles netfest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Alex Eala continued her triumphant run in Great Britain, winning her first singles’ match in the W25 Aldershot against...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with