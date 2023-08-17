Asean youth archery on today

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s top young archers will get a chance to compete against the best Southeast Asia could offer when they see action in the first Asean Youth Championships today at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex in Cebu City.

Jonathan Reaport of recurve and Gwyneth Garcia of compound will spearhead the host nation’s charge as well as Nueva Ecija’s Miel Cipriano and Dumaguete’s Naina Dominique Tagle, who both starred in the Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City a couple of weeks ago with the latter raking in six gold medals.

They will face 200 of the region’s eagle-eyed competitors from Chinese Taipei, India, Iran, Singapore and Thailand in the three-day age-group meet sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Cebu City government and the Cebu Sports Commission.

“We are focusing on Olympic recurve and compound target archery,” said World Archery Philippines secretary-general Dondon Sombrio. “There will be competition in the Under-10, Under-15, Under-18 and Under-21 age groups in both boys and girls divisions.”