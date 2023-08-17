JGFP holds inter-school in six golf courses

MANILA, Philippines — The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) board has approved its calendar of events that aims to continue the development of not just the young players but the sport in general.

The board, led by its president Oliver Gan, has listed several events including the Inter-School meet to be played in various golf courses that have partnered with the JGFP.

Prior to this event, the JGFP will hold pre-tournament competitions at the Royale Tagaytay Country Club, Riviera Sports and Country Club, Club Intramuros Golf Course, Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club, Caliraya Springs Golf Club and the Mimosa Plus Golf Course.

The six golf courses will be the venues for the Inter-School.