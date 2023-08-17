^

St. Benilde enlists Toroman as consultant

The Philippine Star
August 17, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — After four years, a beloved Serbian coach is returning to the country.

Former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Rajko Toroman has been tapped by College of Saint Benilde to serve as a team consultant, starting with NCAA Season 99.

“I’m absolutely thrilled; it’s coming full circle for me. I’ve always wanted to work with him again because he’s like a father figure to me,” said Blazers head coach Charles Tiu.

Toroman previously served as the head coach of the Philippine men’s national basketball team from 2009 to 2011.

Later on, he took the helm of PBA teams Petron and Barako Bull as head coach. During that period, Tiu was part of his coaching staff.

