All roads lead to Philippine Arena

There appears to be some confusion as to what exactly is the single-game attendance record in FIBA World Cup history. Known to be the standard is the mark of 32,616 set when Team USA beat Russia, 137-91, in the Final of the 1994 Toronto edition. Eight US players hit in double figures with Dominique Wilkins firing 20 points to lead the charge.

But two historical sources claim the FIBA World Cup single-game attendance record was at least 34,000. Doug Sibor, writing on the “15 Things You Didn’t Know About the FIBA World Cup” in complex.com, said “the record for highest attendance was set at the 1954 Final where USA defeated Brazil in front of 34,000 people at the Maracanazinho.” Wikipedia reported an audience of 1,000 more for the same game in the “History of the FIBA Basketball World Cup” and said: “The Americans cruised to an undefeated 9-0 record, winning each game by an average of more than 25 points, including a 21-point victory over previously unbeaten Brazil in the Final…once again, attendance was impressive for the Final as a still-standing record 35,000 watched the Final at the Maracanazinho.” However, a note from linguasport.com disputed both figures, declaring that “although the maximum capacity of the brand-new Maracanazinho was 30,000 spectators, during the FIBA World Cup, it was reduced to 17,000 seats for safety reasons, which were fully packed for the Final.”

The Maracanazinho is an indoor arena in Rio de Janeiro and was opened on Sept. 24, 1954. The USA-Brazil game in the FIBA World Cup Final was played on Nov. 5, 1954. The capacity of the stadium was supposed to be 25,000 but a recent report noted it can sit only up to 11,800 today. The numbers are far from consistent. Team USA won, 62-41 with Ed Solomon scoring a game-high 14 points. In that same FIBA World Cup, the Philippines finished third and the placing remains the highest-ever by an Asian country in the competition. The late Caloy Loyzaga starred for the Philippine squad and will be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in rites at the Harbor Garden Tent in Sofitel Philippine Plaza on Wednesday, two days before the opening of this year’s FIBA World Cup. The only living member of the bronze medal crew is Tony Genato who’s now 94.

At the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, the highest single-game attendance was 18,000 for the USA-Turkey first round game in Shanghai. Team USA won, 93-92 in OT with Khris Middleton scoring 15 points. Total attendance for the competition was 794,951 over 92 games or an average of 8,641. It was the first FIBA World Cup that featured an expanded field of 32 teams. In contrast, the highest single-game attendance at the FIBA Women’s World Cup in Australia last year was 15,895 for the Final where Team USA beat China, 83-61. Total attendance for the 38 games was 145,519.

Whether the FIBA World Cup attendance record is 32,616 or 34,000 or 35,000, the SBP intends to shatter the mark in the inaugural twinbill at the Philippine Arena on Aug. 25. The target is a crowd of 50,000 and it’s reachable considering the Philippine Arena record is 54,589 for Game 7 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals between Barangay Ginebra and Bay Area last Jan. 15. The doubleheader starts with Angola against Italy at 4 p.m. then the main event features the Philippines against the Dominican Republic at 8 p.m.