Eala beats local bet in W25 Aldershot singles netfest

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 16, 2023 | 9:13pm
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala continued her triumphant run in Great Britain, winning her first singles’ match in the W25 Aldershot against United Kingdom’s Ranah Stoiber, 6-2, 6-4 Wednesday night (Manila time.)

Down 4-5 in the second set, Stoiber was about to tie the set at five games apiece, leading 40-15.

But the Filipina powered through and tied the game after Stoiber failed to bring the Filipina’s smash back.

An Eala service ace brought her to an advantage.

A cross-court hit that went down the line clinched the game for the No. 3 seed of the tourney.

The Filipina, who won the W25 Roehampton on Sunday, will be facing Australia’s Talia Gibson, who earlier defeated Britain’s Ella McDonald, 6-2, 6-4.

With the game tied at 2-2 in the first set, Eala dominated Stoiber and blanked her, 6-2.

Eala will also see action in the doubles’ competition, as she and her teammate, Poland’s Urszula Radswanka, takes on the British pair of Lauryn John-Baptiste and Emily Appleton Wednesday night (Philippine time).

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
