^

Sports

Lady Tams rout Lady Cardinals in V-League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 16, 2023 | 6:24pm
Lady Tams rout Lady Cardinals in V-League
The FEU Lady Tamaraws swept the Mapua University Lady Cardinals at the V-League.
V-League

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Lady Tamaraws made quick work of the Mapua University Lady Cardinals, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15, in their V-League clash Wednesday afternoon at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Lady Cardinals started the third set with a 3-1 lead, as they looked to extend the game after dropping the first two sets.

However, FEU flipped the script immediately as they took an eight-point lead, 16-8, following an error by Mapua and a hit by Mitzi Panangin.

Mapua, however, tried to chip away the lead after scoring two straight, 16-10, but FEU's Chenie Tagaod responded with a kill to keep their distance.

But the Lady Cardinals though did not go down easily, cutting the lead to four, 18-14, following an error from Kiesha Bedonia. 

Bedonia, however, came right back with a down-the-line kill.

A quick from Nicole Ong cut the lead anew to four, 19-15, but that was the final point scored by Mapua.

The game ended with a 6-0 run, with Karyme Truz ending the match with a quick hit.

"I am happy for the girls, because they were able to do what we were training in the past months. Although, there were some lapses we saw," FEu coach Manolo Refugia said in Filipino after the game. 

Refugia stepped in as the head coach of FEU following the shock resignation of coach Tina Salak in the offseason of the UAAP. 

Refugia, though, said that Salak is constantly keeping touch with the team. 

"She still calls us, through video calls even during trainings," he added. 

Mapua will be taking on Lyceum of the Philippines University on Sunday afternoon. FEU, meanwhile, will be facing Perpetual next Wednesday.

vuukle comment

FEU

MAPUA

V-LEAGUE

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines upbeat on breaking FIBA World Cup live gate record

Philippines upbeat on breaking FIBA World Cup live gate record

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Owning the FIBA gate attendance record is well within reach for the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Painters can't catch a break, suffer another Jones Cup loss

Painters can't catch a break, suffer another Jones Cup loss

1 day ago
Rain or Shine crumbled in the fourth quarter anew and absorbed another heartbreaking 93-86 loss in the 2023 William Jones...
Sports
fbtw

Big day for boxing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
The day after the FIBA World Cup begins, three fights involving Filipinos will take place overseas.
Sports
fbtw
Kai cleared for Gilas duty

Kai cleared for Gilas duty

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
The remaining piece of the Gilas Pilipinas pool to the FIBA World Cup – all 7-foot-3 of him – is officially ...
Sports
fbtw
With Olympic berth at stake, Gilas eyes 'at least 2 wins' in FIBA World Cup

With Olympic berth at stake, Gilas eyes 'at least 2 wins' in FIBA World Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said it is hoping that the Philippine national team can win at least two games in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Injured Porzingis out for Latvia in FIBA World Cup

Injured Porzingis out for Latvia in FIBA World Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
NBA star Kristaps Porzingis will not be suiting up for Latvia in the upcoming FIBA World Cup due to a foot injury.
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs sweep Tams to open V-League title defense

Bulldogs sweep Tams to open V-League title defense

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The NU Bulldogs started its title defense in the men’s division of the V-League with a bang, making quick work of the...
Sports
fbtw
Chris Weidman going for comeback win in UFC 292

Chris Weidman going for comeback win in UFC 292

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
The Weidman-Tavares bout, which will begin at 10 a.m. is the last match of the preliminary cards, which start at 8 a.m.
Sports
fbtw
'MOA Ball' adds hype to FIBA World Cup

'MOA Ball' adds hype to FIBA World Cup

5 hours ago
With the world’s biggest basketball tournament just around the corner, Smart has transformed the SM Mall of Asia (MOA)...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with