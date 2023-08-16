Lady Tams rout Lady Cardinals in V-League

The FEU Lady Tamaraws swept the Mapua University Lady Cardinals at the V-League.

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Lady Tamaraws made quick work of the Mapua University Lady Cardinals, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15, in their V-League clash Wednesday afternoon at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Lady Cardinals started the third set with a 3-1 lead, as they looked to extend the game after dropping the first two sets.

However, FEU flipped the script immediately as they took an eight-point lead, 16-8, following an error by Mapua and a hit by Mitzi Panangin.

Mapua, however, tried to chip away the lead after scoring two straight, 16-10, but FEU's Chenie Tagaod responded with a kill to keep their distance.

But the Lady Cardinals though did not go down easily, cutting the lead to four, 18-14, following an error from Kiesha Bedonia.

Bedonia, however, came right back with a down-the-line kill.

A quick from Nicole Ong cut the lead anew to four, 19-15, but that was the final point scored by Mapua.

The game ended with a 6-0 run, with Karyme Truz ending the match with a quick hit.

"I am happy for the girls, because they were able to do what we were training in the past months. Although, there were some lapses we saw," FEu coach Manolo Refugia said in Filipino after the game.

Refugia stepped in as the head coach of FEU following the shock resignation of coach Tina Salak in the offseason of the UAAP.

Refugia, though, said that Salak is constantly keeping touch with the team.

"She still calls us, through video calls even during trainings," he added.

Mapua will be taking on Lyceum of the Philippines University on Sunday afternoon. FEU, meanwhile, will be facing Perpetual next Wednesday.