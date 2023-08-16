Tabuena, 2 other Filipino golfers kick off bid in England

This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on March 24, 2023 shows Miguel Tabuena from the Philippines playing a shot during round two of the World City Championship presented by the Hong Kong Golf Club.

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena and two other Filipino aces level up as they mix it up with some of the world’s leading players in the International Series England, which gets going Thursday, August 17, at the Close House’s Colt course in United Kingdom.

Ryder Cup veterans Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood of England and former major champion Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland headline the cast in the $2-million event of the Asian Tour. The tourney likewise drew the participation of Mexican Abraham Ancer, Anirban Lahiri of India, Americans Jason Kokrak and Brendan Steele, Japanese Tomoharu Otsuki and Hideto Tanihara, Taiwanese Chan Shih-Chang, Hong Kong’s Taichi Khoo and Thai Phachara Khongwatmai.

The ICTSI-backed Tabuena, No. 2 in the current Asian Tour Order of Merit derby with a victory and three other Top 10 finishes in eight tournaments, slugs it out with American Andy Ogletree and Wade Ormsby of Australia in the 12:10 p.m. flight on the first hole.

Angelo Que, a three-time Asian Tour winner, hopes to cash in on an early 7:40 a.m. start, also on No. 1 with amateur Luke Poulter of England and Denwit Boriboonsub of Thailand while Lloyd Go launches his drive at 9 a.m. against Alex Ching of the US and Germany’s Dominic Foos, also on the first hole.

Tabuena tied for 19th in the last Asian Tour leg in Indonesia but the diminutive but talented shotmaker expects to do better this week, along with Que, who is due for a big finish, and Go, who is hungry for recognition, in the fifth leg of the International Series.

The three Pinoys are also set to see action in the St. Andrews Bay Championship slated at Fairmont St. Andrews's Torrance course on August 24-27.