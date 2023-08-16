Injured Porzingis out for Latvia in FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – NBA star Kristaps Porzingis will not be suiting up for Latvia in the upcoming FIBA World Cup due to a foot injury.

Porzingis, who was traded to the Boston Celtics during the NBA's offseason, confirmed the news in a post over X (formerly Twitter).

"It is difficult, I feel very responsible to myself and the supporters of the Latvian national team, but a decision has been made that I will not play in the World Cup," according to the post, as translated by Google, on the social media outlet.

"After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness," he added.

The 7-foot-3 power forward said the decision was made by the medical and coaching staffs of Latvia's national team, as well as the Celtics.

"This joint decision has been made... with the advice and opinion that it is now necessary to continue the recovery process," he said.

"Such a decision is not easy to make, but I promise that I will be there and support the team as much as I can," he added.

The FIBA World Cup will be tip off on August 25 and will run until September 10.

Latvia will be playing in Indonesia, and will be battling Lebanon, France and Canada in group H.

Porzingis, who averaged 23.2 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game and 2.7 assists per game for the Washington Wizards last season, is another NBA player skipping the World Cup.

Serbia's Nikola Jokic earlier begged off to rest after winning the NBA championship.

Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo also said he will sit the competition out due to a knee injury.