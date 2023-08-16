^

Bulldogs sweep Tams to open V-League title defense

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 16, 2023 | 2:46pm
MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs started its title defense in the men’s division of the V-League with a bang, making quick work of the FEU Tamaraws, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19, Wednesday afternoon at the Paco Arena in Manila.

With the game close toward the end of the third set, 20-19, Obed Mukaba of NU took matters to his own hands, scoring three of the final five points to close the game at 25-19.

The 6-foot-6 Congolese Mukaba had a kill and two service aces in the final turn, with the last service ace hitting the line to finally finish the game.

The Tamaraws were leading at the middle of the second set, 16-14, as they were trying to tie the game up at one set apiece.

However, the Bulldogs were just a bit too much as highly touted prospect Jade Disquitado and Leo Aringo Jr. led NU’s attack to secure the 2-0 lead.

The Bulldogs previously won the V-League championship after defeating the UST Tigers in three games last season.

NU and Perpetual both have a 1-0 win-loss slate in the men’s division of the tournament.

