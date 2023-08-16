^

Sports

Chris Weidman going for comeback win in UFC 292

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 16, 2023 | 2:24pm
Chris Weidman going for comeback win in UFC 292
Chris Weidman
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – Those two sensational over Anderson Silva seems like a lifetime ago.

And maybe it is. After all, it was 10 years ago when Chris Weidman snatched the UFC middleweight belt from the Brazilian great in 2013. He defended his title thrice and was on pace to become an all-time great.

Since then, Weidman has gone 2-6 with a series of injuries that have seen him fight only four times in the last five years. 

“The body will heal,” Weidman (15-6, including 11-6 in the UFC) said in an interview, “whether completely or not remains to be seen. But more than that I needed to get my head in the right place.”  

Then pausing for effect, he mused: “I hope this is the start of a serious comeback.”

The change in fortunes of Weidman’s career, where one moment he was on top of the world and the next he was struggling let alone train for a fight, have been beguiling.

His rise was meteoric and this stumble just as fast.

His second win over Silva saw the latter break his leg after a check also happened to him. It was an injury that sidelined him for an awful long time.

Now, Weidman is back.

“I’m desperate for a win, man,” he admitted. 

Who knows? Maybe he will get it in this upcoming match versus Brad Tavares (19-8, including 13-8 in the UFC) in UFC 292 on Sunday, August 20, at the TD Garden in Boston. 

The big numbered UFC event will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV application. The Weidman-Tavares bout, which will begin at 10 a.m. is the last match of the preliminary cards, which start at 8 a.m. 

Tavares himself too is in a tough place, having lost two in a row. The 35-year-old Tavares is 2-4 in his last matches and needs to win to resurrect his once promising career. 

The skills for the two fighters are there. At this point it is mental and desire. 

Even an element of luck or even bad luck. 

“I intend to come out the winner on Sunday. What is on my bucket list — to win a championship! That is the goal. Otherwise I wouldn’t be doing this.” 

“The other one is to be a billionaire!”

“It is a long and hard road, but that is life. You just gotta keep plugging,” summed up Weidman. “Maybe we get to turn this around beginning this Sunday.”

vuukle comment

MMA

UFC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kai cleared for Gilas duty

Kai cleared for Gilas duty

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The remaining piece of the Gilas Pilipinas pool to the FIBA World Cup – all 7-foot-3 of him – is officially ...
Sports
fbtw
With Olympic berth at stake, Gilas eyes 'at least 2 wins' in FIBA World Cup

With Olympic berth at stake, Gilas eyes 'at least 2 wins' in FIBA World Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said it is hoping that the Philippine national team can win at least two games in the...
Sports
fbtw
Bogs likes Gilas chances

Bogs likes Gilas chances

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Basketball legend Bogs Adornado played on the last Philippine team that won more than one game in the FIBA World Cup in 1974...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines upbeat on breaking FIBA World Cup live gate record

Philippines upbeat on breaking FIBA World Cup live gate record

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Owning the FIBA gate attendance record is well within reach for the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw

Big day for boxing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The day after the FIBA World Cup begins, three fights involving Filipinos will take place overseas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas faces tall order vs Karl Anthony-Towns-led Dominican Republic

Gilas faces tall order vs Karl Anthony-Towns-led Dominican Republic

By Alder Almo | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ opening game opponent, Dominican Republic, received a tremendous boost after the three-time NBA All-Star...
Sports
fbtw
JGFP lines up pre-tourney events for this year

JGFP lines up pre-tourney events for this year

2 hours ago
The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) board has approved its calendar of events that aims to continue the development...
Sports
fbtw
Altas disarm Generals for 1st V-League win

Altas disarm Generals for 1st V-League win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Reigning NCAA men’s volleyball champions University of Perpetual Help System-Delta Altas notched their first win in...
Sports
fbtw
Eala, partner enter W25 Aldershot doubles quarters

Eala, partner enter W25 Aldershot doubles quarters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Fresh off a tennis singles’ championship, Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala has started the W25 Aldershot with a victo...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with