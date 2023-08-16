Chris Weidman going for comeback win in UFC 292

MANILA, Philippines – Those two sensational over Anderson Silva seems like a lifetime ago.

And maybe it is. After all, it was 10 years ago when Chris Weidman snatched the UFC middleweight belt from the Brazilian great in 2013. He defended his title thrice and was on pace to become an all-time great.

Since then, Weidman has gone 2-6 with a series of injuries that have seen him fight only four times in the last five years.

“The body will heal,” Weidman (15-6, including 11-6 in the UFC) said in an interview, “whether completely or not remains to be seen. But more than that I needed to get my head in the right place.”

Then pausing for effect, he mused: “I hope this is the start of a serious comeback.”

The change in fortunes of Weidman’s career, where one moment he was on top of the world and the next he was struggling let alone train for a fight, have been beguiling.

His rise was meteoric and this stumble just as fast.

His second win over Silva saw the latter break his leg after a check also happened to him. It was an injury that sidelined him for an awful long time.

Now, Weidman is back.

“I’m desperate for a win, man,” he admitted.

Who knows? Maybe he will get it in this upcoming match versus Brad Tavares (19-8, including 13-8 in the UFC) in UFC 292 on Sunday, August 20, at the TD Garden in Boston.

The big numbered UFC event will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV application. The Weidman-Tavares bout, which will begin at 10 a.m. is the last match of the preliminary cards, which start at 8 a.m.

Tavares himself too is in a tough place, having lost two in a row. The 35-year-old Tavares is 2-4 in his last matches and needs to win to resurrect his once promising career.

The skills for the two fighters are there. At this point it is mental and desire.

Even an element of luck or even bad luck.

“I intend to come out the winner on Sunday. What is on my bucket list — to win a championship! That is the goal. Otherwise I wouldn’t be doing this.”

“The other one is to be a billionaire!”

“It is a long and hard road, but that is life. You just gotta keep plugging,” summed up Weidman. “Maybe we get to turn this around beginning this Sunday.”