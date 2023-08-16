^

Sports

La Salle paddlers conquer PTTF Hua Ching Intercollegiate table tennis tilt

Philstar.com
August 16, 2023 | 1:11pm
La Salle paddlers conquer PTTF Hua Ching Intercollegiate table tennis tilt
Participants of the 1st PTTF Hua Ching Intercollegiate Challenge pose for a photo.

MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle ruled the men’s and women’s divisions of the 1st PTTF Hua Ching Intercollegiate Challenge over the weekend at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

The men’s team of Elijah Yamson, Dino Gabriel Marcelo and Red Morison Torres defeated Ateneo, 2-0, while the women’s squad — composed of Angel Joyce Laude, Cielo Bernaldez and Shyrein Mitz Rein Redoquerio — also won over Ateneo, 2-0, as they claimed the titles in the tournament that drew 45 teams

Both squads were coached by Lauro Paredes Crisostomo.

Yamson defeated Mahendra Kong Cabrido, 14-12, 11-5, 12-10, and Torres overcame Andrew Uy, 12-14, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5, 11-9, for De La Salle-1 to win the championship tie in the men’s division.

Laude won over Jelaine Monteclaro, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7, and Redoqurio beat Ann Gella Borbon, 11-8, 11-7, 3-11, 11-7, in the women’s final for De La Salle-1.

Ateneo settled for the first runner-up, with University of Santo Tomas-1, and De La Salle-2 taking the second runner-up in the men’s division.

Ateneo, UST, and Far Eastern University-2 were the next three placers in the women’s bracket of the event organized by the Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc., sponsored by Hua Ching Foundation and Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and in partnership with the Philippine Olympic Committee, Gold Cross Security and Investigation Agency Inc, Cara Celine Dormtel, Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc., Dino Jalandoni, and DWPM Radyo 630.

During the opening rites, NCAA Season 99 Management Committee chairman Paul Supan congratulated the participants of around 200 players as they are “a testament to the best quality of the athlete which is resiliency and the ability to adapt to situations” with sports events now back during the pandemic.

UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag also encourage the college players to stay patient and continue to work hard during their training. “It is all about trusting the process. It is all about undergoing the process,” said Saguisag.

Former basketball player and influencer Mikee Reyes declared that “paakyat na ang table tennis” with tournaments such as the Intercollegiate Challenge.

vuukle comment

LA SALLE

TABLE TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kai cleared for Gilas duty

Kai cleared for Gilas duty

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The remaining piece of the Gilas Pilipinas pool to the FIBA World Cup – all 7-foot-3 of him – is officially ...
Sports
fbtw
With Olympic berth at stake, Gilas eyes 'at least 2 wins' in FIBA World Cup

With Olympic berth at stake, Gilas eyes 'at least 2 wins' in FIBA World Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said it is hoping that the Philippine national team can win at least two games in the...
Sports
fbtw
Bogs likes Gilas chances

Bogs likes Gilas chances

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Basketball legend Bogs Adornado played on the last Philippine team that won more than one game in the FIBA World Cup in 1974...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines upbeat on breaking FIBA World Cup live gate record

Philippines upbeat on breaking FIBA World Cup live gate record

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Owning the FIBA gate attendance record is well within reach for the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw

Big day for boxing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The day after the FIBA World Cup begins, three fights involving Filipinos will take place overseas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-Gilas coach Toroman joins Benilde as consultant

Ex-Gilas coach Toroman joins Benilde as consultant

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
A familiar face will be seen in the bench of the College of Saint Benilde (CSB) Blazers for the upcoming NCAA men’s...
Sports
fbtw
JGFP lines up pre-tourney events for this year

JGFP lines up pre-tourney events for this year

2 hours ago
The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) board has approved its calendar of events that aims to continue the development...
Sports
fbtw
Altas disarm Generals for 1st V-League win

Altas disarm Generals for 1st V-League win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Reigning NCAA men’s volleyball champions University of Perpetual Help System-Delta Altas notched their first win in...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs kick off V-league drive vs Tams

Bulldogs kick off V-league drive vs Tams

15 hours ago
After the highly successful Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference, collegiate volley takes center stage beginning...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with