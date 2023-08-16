La Salle paddlers conquer PTTF Hua Ching Intercollegiate table tennis tilt

MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle ruled the men’s and women’s divisions of the 1st PTTF Hua Ching Intercollegiate Challenge over the weekend at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

The men’s team of Elijah Yamson, Dino Gabriel Marcelo and Red Morison Torres defeated Ateneo, 2-0, while the women’s squad — composed of Angel Joyce Laude, Cielo Bernaldez and Shyrein Mitz Rein Redoquerio — also won over Ateneo, 2-0, as they claimed the titles in the tournament that drew 45 teams

Both squads were coached by Lauro Paredes Crisostomo.

Yamson defeated Mahendra Kong Cabrido, 14-12, 11-5, 12-10, and Torres overcame Andrew Uy, 12-14, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5, 11-9, for De La Salle-1 to win the championship tie in the men’s division.

Laude won over Jelaine Monteclaro, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7, and Redoqurio beat Ann Gella Borbon, 11-8, 11-7, 3-11, 11-7, in the women’s final for De La Salle-1.

Ateneo settled for the first runner-up, with University of Santo Tomas-1, and De La Salle-2 taking the second runner-up in the men’s division.

Ateneo, UST, and Far Eastern University-2 were the next three placers in the women’s bracket of the event organized by the Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc., sponsored by Hua Ching Foundation and Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and in partnership with the Philippine Olympic Committee, Gold Cross Security and Investigation Agency Inc, Cara Celine Dormtel, Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc., Dino Jalandoni, and DWPM Radyo 630.

During the opening rites, NCAA Season 99 Management Committee chairman Paul Supan congratulated the participants of around 200 players as they are “a testament to the best quality of the athlete which is resiliency and the ability to adapt to situations” with sports events now back during the pandemic.

UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag also encourage the college players to stay patient and continue to work hard during their training. “It is all about trusting the process. It is all about undergoing the process,” said Saguisag.

Former basketball player and influencer Mikee Reyes declared that “paakyat na ang table tennis” with tournaments such as the Intercollegiate Challenge.