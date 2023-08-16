^

JGFP lines up pre-tourney events for this year

August 16, 2023 | 12:35pm
JGFP lines up pre-tourney events for this year
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines – The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) board has approved its calendar of events that aims to continue the development of not just the young players but the sport as well.

The board, led by its president Oliver Gan, has listed several events, including the Inter-School meet to be played in various golf courses that have partnered with the JGFP.

Prior to this event, the JGFP will hold pre-tournament competitions on golf courses where the regular meets will be played — namely the Royale Tagaytay Country Club, Riviera Sports and Country Club, Club Intramuros Golf Course, Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club, Caliraya Springs Golf Club and the Mimosa Plus Golf Course.

The six golf courses will be the venues for the Inter-School. After that, the JGFP will also hold tournaments in Davao at Apo Golf and in Del Monte and Pueblo in Cagayan de Oro in the first two weeks of January 2024.

“We are very thankful, we are very grateful to the management of these golf courses because they allowed us to partner with them, ensuring the continued development of our young players,” said Gan, former consultant for golf at the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

“We are very excited that in the coming months we will be holding our main tournaments starting with the Inter-School, but before that we’ll have events so that our players will be able to test the courses. As golfers, it’s important that you know the golf course,” he added.

JGFP will host a tournament in Royal Tagaytay on August 19, Caliraya on September 2-3, in Mimosa on September 8-10, in Riviera on September 17, in Intramuros on September 17 (Grades 4-9) and Eagle Ridge on September 17 (Grades 10-12).

The Inter-School series starts in Caliraya October 7, October 8 in Eagle Ridge and October 15 in Royale Tagaytay as it kickoff legs for the respective division.

Meanwhile, the Inter-School will continue to have the four divisions, Grades 1-3 Lower School, Grades 4-6 Middle School, Grades 7-9 Junior High School and Grades 10-12 Senior High School.

Xavier School will try to defend its overall titles in the Inter-School and Developmental, while the Immaculate Conception Academy (ICA) in San Juan will try to make it back-to-back championships in the girl’s category of the developmental division.

Competitions for both the junior and senior will begin October 7 at Caliraya, while the lower and middle tournaments will start October 15 in Royale Tagaytay. The finals, on the other hand, for lower will be played November 25-26 in Riviera Sports while the other three divisions will be held December 2-3 in Eagle Ridge.

