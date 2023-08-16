^

Eala, partner enter W25 Aldershot doubles quarters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 16, 2023 | 11:38am
Eala, partner enter W25 Aldershot doubles quarters
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines -- Fresh off a tennis singles’ championship, Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala has started the W25 Aldershot with a victory.

Eala's win came in the doubles’ division this time, as the Filipina star and Poland’s Urszula Radwanska swept the pair of Lithuania’s Andre Lukosiute and the United Kingdom’s Eliz Maloney, 6-4, 6-4.

The favored pair of Eala and Radwanska squeaked through to the quarterfinal round of the doubles’ division with the victory, as they won 32 receiving points compared to the 27 from the Lukosiute-Maloney pair.

The Philippine-Polish duo also had 30 points won from service points, compared to 29 for the Lithuanian-British pair.

Eala and Radwanska also won six service games compared to four for their opponents.

The quarterfinal round is expected to be tough for Eala and Radwanska, as they will be facing the first-seeded pair of the tournament, Britain’s own Emily Appleton and Lauryn John-Baptiste.

The British pair had the bye in the tournament as the top seeds.

The two pairs will be facing each other Wednesday night (Manila time.)

In singles’ play, Eala is the third seed in the tournament.

The Filipina, who won the W25 Roehampton tournament on Sunday, will be facing Britain’s Ranah Akua Stoiber in the first round of the W25 Aldershot.

The game is scheduled at about 5 p.m. Wednesday (Manila time).

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
