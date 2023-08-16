Record crowd expected in WC opener

SBP president Al Panlilio declares the country’s readiness for World Cup hosting chores during a special PSA Forum at the Meralco Function Hall in Pasig yesterday. With Panlilio are Erika Dy, FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 deputy event director, and John Lucas, JMC Philippines head of operations.

MANILA, Philippines — Establishing the FIBA gate-attendance record is well within reach for the Philippines.

With 10 days to go, the country brims with confidence and enthusiasm that it could erase the standing record of 32,616 fans in the 1994 FIBA World Cup finals in Toronto, Canada that featured Team USA against Russia.

“We’re really confident that we will surpass that,” Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio said during yesterday’s PSA Forum at the Meralco headquarters in Pasig.

As of yesterday, SBP deputy event director Erika Dy said 28,000 tickets have been sold for the Aug. 25 twin-bill, pitting the Philippines against the Dominican Republic and Angola versus Italy at the massive Philippine Arena.

There’s still ample time to reach the magic number. During the well-attended forum, the SBP said its readiness to host the global event is already at 95 percent.

The Philippines will attempt to smash the record at the 55,000-seater venue in Bocaue, Bulacan when it turns on the lights and rolls the red carpet for the biggest basketball show on the planet.

The opening day of the 32-team World Cup will also feature a pre-show event starring the country’s best local artists led by Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli.

With the SBP needing to sell only 5,000 more tickets to breach the milestone, the SBP has its sights locked way beyond that mark.

“We want to achieve the 50,000 mark, at least. That’s the reason why we decided to keep a game in Philippine Arena. That’s the objective. To put the Philippines on the map in terms of gate attendance,” Panlilio beamed as Gilas plays its next games against Angola and Italy at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I think if we can breach 50,000, mahirap ng (mabura). I’m not saying di na masu-surpass but it will be very difficult to do so. Records are always meant to be broken but we’re hoping we can reach that. Our aspirant number is beyond 50,000,” he said.

The standing record at the Philippine Arena for any sporting event is 54,589 fans tallied by the PBA in Game 7 of the 2023 Commissioner’s Cup finals between crowd darling Barangay Ginebra and guest team Bay Area earlier this year.