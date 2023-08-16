MVP tips hat off to Filipinas, PFF

MANILA, Philippines — Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of PLDT and MVP Sports Foundation, tipped his hat off to the Filipinas and Philippine Football Federation for their historic stint in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“It’s a good start for the Filipinas. Keep it up! We hope to see more of you in succeeding World Cup tournaments. We also would like to congratulate PFF for gathering these talented young women to represent the nation,” Pangilinan told the squad.

The Filipinas had a grand debut and made heads turn in the World Cup, following a 1-0 win against New Zealand behind Sarina Bolden’s historic goal and Olivia McDaniel’s impressive goal-keeping performance.

Joining Pangilinan in toasting the Filipinas and PFF president Mariano Araneta were PLDT and Smart Communications president and CEO Al Panlilio, PLDT Leadership Transition Officer Ricky Vargas, and PLDT and Smart FVP and MVPSF executive director Jude Turcuato.

The MVPSF has long been staunch supporter of the development of Philippine sports. In particular, the group has supported football for more than a decade through the PFF-Smart National Club Championships.